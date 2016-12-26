Rams could move Robinson inside to guard

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 6:04 PM EST

The Rams will play offensive tackle Greg Robinson in Sunday’s season finale, interim coach John Fassel told reporters on Monday.

Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was a healthy scratch last Saturday vs. the 49ers for the second time in four games.

He’s started all 13 games he’s played this season, but the pair of healthy scratches — one before the Rams’ coaching change, one after — indicates that he has struggled and that he’s not guaranteed a job going forward.

Fassel said the team will consider moving Robinson inside to left guard for the season finale vs. the Cardinals. Robinson played some guard as a rookie, and a move inside for one game could be considered an evaluation point for the future.