Rams could move Robinson inside to guard

The Rams will play offensive tackle Greg Robinson in Sunday’s season finale, interim coach John Fassel told reporters on Monday.
Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was a healthy scratch last Saturday vs. the 49ers for the second time in four games.
He’s started all 13 games he’s played this season, but the pair of healthy scratches — one before the Rams’ coaching change, one after — indicates that he has struggled and that he’s not guaranteed a job going forward.
Fassel said the team will consider moving Robinson inside to left guard for the season finale vs. the Cardinals. Robinson played some guard as a rookie, and a move inside for one game could be considered an evaluation point for the future.
Just like Jason Smith (2009 draft, #2 overall) for the Rams, Greg Robinson has been a complete bust: an overmatched pylon, except when he’s committing one of his numerous penalties. What good are high draft picks when you screw them up so badly?
The Rams are as bad as the Browns in picking up talent. With all the high draft choices they got form Washington and Dallas, they should have a dynasty. Instead they can’t get out of their own way. Fisher was a disaster as the topping on the cake.
He was great in the SEC. He’s terrible in the NFL. So much for that myth.
Everybody said Robinson was going to be a project and that he would struggle with pass blocking. Looking at him now 3 years later it’s like he hasn’t received any coaching, or at least any good coaching. He could just be a bust though. We’ll know sometime after the new regime takes over I guess.
Not smart to move a guy inside with little preparation, that has had obvious signs of struggles recognizing and reacting to opponents on the edge where its less complicated. Bust pick, had same trouble at Auburn….
He should be moved to the concession stands.
Rams have four players on their offense that they took in the top ten, four consecutive drafts.
Goff is a rookie yet to see a win in six games. Robinson isn’t just benched, he’s rendered inactive. Todd Gurley hasn’t had a run over 25 yards in 264 carries and Austin has four TDs.
Throw in DE Robert Quinn, who went 14th overall in 2011. He had 19 sacks in 2013, but his totals have fallen to 10, to 5, to 4 the last three seasons, with two stints on IR.
That’s a lot of premium draft picks not doing much.