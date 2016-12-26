 Skip to content

Rex: Bills having 10 on the field for big Ajayi run is my responsibility

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2016, 4:57 PM EST
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: Jay Ajayi #23 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills during overtime at New Era Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bills’ playoff hopes officially came to an end with Saturday’s loss to the Dolphins, and the costliest play in that loss was a 57-yard run by Miami’s Jay Ajayi that set up the game-winning field goal. And the worst thing about it for the Bills is that their defense only had 10 players on the field for that play.

Rex Ryan acknowledged today that there was a miscommunication resulting in only 10 players going out for that defensive snap, and Ryan also acknowledged that it’s his responsibility to see to it that every player knows where he’s supposed to be.

“Should have had 11 on the field,” Ryan said. “One hundred percent of what happens on the field is my responsibility.”

Ryan, who is widely expected to lose his job as a result of the Bills missing the playoffs for the second straight season, said it stung to get eliminated in a game the Bills had a good chance of winning.

“That’s about as painful of a loss as I can remember,” Ryan said. “It’s a loss you lose sleep over.”

And only having 10 players on the field is the kind of mistake that coaches lose jobs over.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
Respond to “Rex: Bills having 10 on the field for big Ajayi run is my responsibility”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!