Robert Griffin III in concussion protocol, making finale status uncertain

The Browns are going to put their one-game winning streak on the line this week, which is new, but one thing seems constant.
They’re likely to have a different starting quarterback again this week.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, coach Hue Jackson told reporters that Robert Griffin III was in the concussion protocol.
Griffin left Saturday’s win over the Chargers early in the fourth quarter and did not return, leaving Kessler to complete the first win of the season. Jackson said he wasn’t ready to name a starter yet, as he wanted to see how Griffin progressed this week.
They’ve used six different quarterbacks this year so the change has been the one consistent theme. Except for the losing, at least until this week.
he might be the answer to the browns long term questions…
The Browns are asking the wrong questions if Bob Griffin is the long term answer.
I think this team might be cursed…
Can’t build a winning tradition with a QB who only plays 6 or less games per year. Keep Kessler, trade for Garoppolo. Browns should be used to writing off QB mistakes by now: at his best, RG is a shadow of the QB who starred for Washington.
Brittle Bob
adios, as he rides off into the sunset, and if the Browns bring him back, they deserve another dismal season…
Bob will not be on any team next year, at best he could be called on by somebody due to injuries.
Just like Bob, restoring winning to Cleveland and walking away victorious while on top. The greatest Cleveland QB of the 2016 season. Bob,LeBron and the Indians are BelieveLand.
The guy got pounded, especially in the 2nd half. He may not be the answer, but I know the current O-line is not!