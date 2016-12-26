Robert Griffin III in concussion protocol, making finale status uncertain

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 11:56 AM EST

The Browns are going to put their one-game winning streak on the line this week, which is new, but one thing seems constant.

They’re likely to have a different starting quarterback again this week.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, coach Hue Jackson told reporters that Robert Griffin III was in the concussion protocol.

Griffin left Saturday’s win over the Chargers early in the fourth quarter and did not return, leaving Kessler to complete the first win of the season. Jackson said he wasn’t ready to name a starter yet, as he wanted to see how Griffin progressed this week.

They’ve used six different quarterbacks this year so the change has been the one consistent theme. Except for the losing, at least until this week.