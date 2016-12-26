Seahawks may not have Thomas Rawls this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 1:46 PM EST

The Seahawks struggled to run consistently this season, especially when Thomas Rawls was out. And now, they might have to wrap up the regular season without their best shot at a running game.

During his weekly appearance on ESPN 710, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he’s not sure Rawls will be able to play Sunday against the 49ers because of a shoulder injury.

Carroll said “I don’t know that yet,” when asked if Rawls could play, and that he hasn’t had an MRI yet to determine how severely he’s injured.

“I don’t think it’s bad,’’ Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But he did get banged [on the shoulder].’’

Alex Collins replaced Rawls Saturday, and would start if Rawls is unable to go.