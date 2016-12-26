 Skip to content

Seahawks may not have Thomas Rawls this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 26, 2016, 1:46 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks hands off to teammate Thomas Rawls #34 during the second quarter of the home opening NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Seahawks struggled to run consistently this season, especially when Thomas Rawls was out. And now, they might have to wrap up the regular season without their best shot at a running game.

During his weekly appearance on ESPN 710, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he’s not sure Rawls will be able to play Sunday against the 49ers because of a shoulder injury.

Carroll said “I don’t know that yet,” when asked if Rawls could play, and that he hasn’t had an MRI yet to determine how severely he’s injured.

“I don’t think it’s bad,’’ Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But he did get banged [on the shoulder].’’

Alex Collins replaced Rawls Saturday, and would start if Rawls is unable to go.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
7 Responses to “Seahawks may not have Thomas Rawls this week”
  1. skawh says: Dec 26, 2016 1:50 PM

    Virtually zero running game this year and with an OL built from rookies and young players it’s a miracle Seattle is 9-5-1, and that Russell hasn’t had experienced a major injury.

  2. seattlesue427 says: Dec 26, 2016 2:10 PM

    I’d like to be able to say that you could field the practice squad and beat the 49ers, but the inconsistency of the offense over the last five weeks has been crippling. You have to wonder which offense is going to show up on Sunday. The six turnover Keystone Cops or the Hawks we all know and love. This game should be a given….but it’s not.

  3. nhpats says: Dec 26, 2016 2:19 PM

    With Earl Thomas still out expect Sherman to be exposed once again as the mediocre CB he really is….

  4. thesneakysalamander says: Dec 26, 2016 2:21 PM

    What’s the over/under on number of running backs they draft THIS year?

  5. Pete Carroll is a 9/11 truther says: Dec 26, 2016 2:39 PM

    thesneakysalamander says:
    Dec 26, 2016 2:21 PM
    What’s the over/under on number of running backs they draft THIS year?
    ===========
    Zero. They’re going to draft all defensive linemen again, and teach them to play other positions. You know, the same thing they do every year. Oh, and it always helps if the first rounder has a domestic violence charge, like Frank Clark.

  6. tecmbo says: Dec 26, 2016 3:41 PM

    I’m still mad they cut C-Mike. Annoyed at Seattle fans who think the cut was a good move, talking about he was a head case that didn’t run the way Seattle wanted him.. He was at least 4ypc, knows our system, and is DURABLE. They could clearly use him now. He had a nice 40+ TD run with Green Bay.

  7. jackedupboonie says: Dec 26, 2016 4:36 PM

    Seattle goes into off season in worse shape than last in terms of running backs. Rawls is no longer the answer. Guy just can’t bruise it up Lynch style and stay healthy. Prosise is a great weapon but they can’t unleash him but once or twice a game because he is a Porsche on a dirt track. It’s not what I want, because I think the guy is awesome…..but Seattle needs to dump Graham’s 10 mil salary and put it all into their dollar store O line.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!