Seahawks may not have Thomas Rawls this week

The Seahawks struggled to run consistently this season, especially when Thomas Rawls was out. And now, they might have to wrap up the regular season without their best shot at a running game.
During his weekly appearance on ESPN 710, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he’s not sure Rawls will be able to play Sunday against the 49ers because of a shoulder injury.
Carroll said “I don’t know that yet,” when asked if Rawls could play, and that he hasn’t had an MRI yet to determine how severely he’s injured.
“I don’t think it’s bad,’’ Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But he did get banged [on the shoulder].’’
Alex Collins replaced Rawls Saturday, and would start if Rawls is unable to go.
Virtually zero running game this year and with an OL built from rookies and young players it’s a miracle Seattle is 9-5-1, and that Russell hasn’t had experienced a major injury.
I’d like to be able to say that you could field the practice squad and beat the 49ers, but the inconsistency of the offense over the last five weeks has been crippling. You have to wonder which offense is going to show up on Sunday. The six turnover Keystone Cops or the Hawks we all know and love. This game should be a given….but it’s not.
With Earl Thomas still out expect Sherman to be exposed once again as the mediocre CB he really is….
What’s the over/under on number of running backs they draft THIS year?
thesneakysalamander says:
Dec 26, 2016 2:21 PM
Zero. They’re going to draft all defensive linemen again, and teach them to play other positions. You know, the same thing they do every year. Oh, and it always helps if the first rounder has a domestic violence charge, like Frank Clark.
I’m still mad they cut C-Mike. Annoyed at Seattle fans who think the cut was a good move, talking about he was a head case that didn’t run the way Seattle wanted him.. He was at least 4ypc, knows our system, and is DURABLE. They could clearly use him now. He had a nice 40+ TD run with Green Bay.
Seattle goes into off season in worse shape than last in terms of running backs. Rawls is no longer the answer. Guy just can’t bruise it up Lynch style and stay healthy. Prosise is a great weapon but they can’t unleash him but once or twice a game because he is a Porsche on a dirt track. It’s not what I want, because I think the guy is awesome…..but Seattle needs to dump Graham’s 10 mil salary and put it all into their dollar store O line.