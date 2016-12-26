Six-hour PFT Live marathon coming next Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2016, 4:57 PM EST

In six days, the regular season ends. In seven days, 20 teams embark on the offseason.

That same day, plenty of teams will be firing coaches and otherwise making changes in the hopes of becoming playoff teams in 2017. Since plenty of those changes could be happening next Monday morning, and since PFT Live normally is on only from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET with a re-air from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, we’re making a one-day-only adjustment to the schedule and going live for all six hours.

It will be, given the NBCSN schedule, a radio-only extravaganza, with more than enough time to look back at Week 17, to look ahead to the wild-card round, to react to any firings that happen in real time, and to analyze any and all additional potential changes.

So make your plans now to do whatever it is you already planned to do on what will be a day off/second day to recover from New Year’s Eve but to listen to PFT Live while doing it, via NBCSportsRadio.com, Sirius 213, XM 202, and the many terrestrial stations that carry the show.

Until then, listen to the show every weekday morning and/or download every hour of every show at iTunes or audioBoom. Last week, we set a show record with more than 163,000 total downloads.

That’s not bragging (OK, maybe it is a little). It’s aimed at making you think you’re missing something if you’re not listening. The only way to ensure you’re not missing anything is to not miss it.