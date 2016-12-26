Spencer Ware having MRI on injured ribs

Posted by Josh Alper on December 26, 2016, 9:51 AM EST

The Chiefs rolled up 238 rushing yards against the Broncos on Sunday night with running back Spencer Ware playing a leading role.

Ware ran 13 times for 62 yards in the game, but has an injury concern heading into Week 17. Coach Andy Reid said after the game, via the Kansas City Star, that Ware will go for an MRI due to sore ribs.

Ware leads the Chiefs in rushing this season with 921 yards on 214 carries. Sitting out the final game of the regular season would cost him a shot at his first 1,000-yard season, although the Chiefs have other ambitions now that they have locked down a playoff spot.

The other big injury question for the Chiefs this week and into the playoffs will center on linebacker Justin Houston. Houston didn’t play against Denver because of swelling in his surgically-repaired knee during the week. Reid said the Chiefs’ approach last week was to “rest him and get it right,” so we’ll see where things stand when they resume practicing.