Terrell Suggs says he’ll be back next year

Linebacker Terrell Suggs won’t be going to the playoffs with the Ravens this year, but he plans to be back for another chance at advancing to the postseason in 2017.
Suggs was asked about his plans for next year after Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Steelers and said that the thought of retiring after his 14th NFL season was never on his mind.
“I don’t know what you heard,” Suggs said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I was always planning to come back and doing this another year.”
Suggs tore his Achilles last season, but returned for Week One this year and leads the Ravens with eight sacks on the year. He tore his biceps during the year, but only missed one game as a result of the injury.
Suggs has a cap number of just under $7 million for next season and the Ravens wouldn’t see significant savings for parting ways with him, so the feeling about doing it again next year will likely be mutual.
