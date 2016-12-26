 Skip to content

Tony Dungy still not returning to coaching

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2016, 7:51 AM EST
CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Tony Dungy, former NFL head coach, poses next to his bronze bust during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

It took Bill Parcells a while to get to the Hall of Fame in part because the voters were never convinced that he was truly retired. With Tony Dungy, the possibility of the Hall of Famer taking his gold jacket back to the sideline never factored in to the thinking, and for good reason. Dungy has been unequivocal in the eight years since his retirement that he would not be returning to coaching.

For that reason, his name doesn’t come up publicly during most hiring cycles — even though he’d be a can’t-miss, A-list candidate if/when he decided to give it another whirl. Amid fairly strong chatter in league circles that the Jaguars may make a push for Dungy, I asked him if there was any chance of an unretirement.

“I am done with that for sure,” Dungy said.

If he were inclined to return, the Jaguars would be an intriguing possibility. But it’s not going to happen, in Jacksonville or anywhere else.

Since Dungy simply isn’t wired to create buzz about himself, there’s a good chance that he has had plenty of opportunities to return to coaching since stepping away from the Colts after the 2008 season, at the age of 53. He has consistently declined, and it’s clear that he will consistently continue to decline.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Rumor Mill, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Top Stories
12 Responses to “Tony Dungy still not returning to coaching”
  1. thisonesforpat says: Dec 26, 2016 7:57 AM

    Hall of Fame? Not to me.

  2. sfitz0076 says: Dec 26, 2016 8:01 AM

    He’s not an A-List coaching talent. He underachieved a lot with the Bucs and the Colts. Those Peyton Manning Colts teams should have more than 1 Super Bowl.

  3. spotsdad says: Dec 26, 2016 8:02 AM

    I wish he would return to coaching. I find him unsufferable on all forms of media, TV in particular.

  4. 6ball says: Dec 26, 2016 8:02 AM

    .
    Breaking News – for immediate release

    Guy declines job that was never offered.

    Details at 11
    .

  5. streetyson says: Dec 26, 2016 8:30 AM

    Ol’ one-and-done got into the HoF for these reasons:
    1) People had forgot Fritz Pollard was the NFL’s first black HC.
    2) Peyton Manning.
    3) Polian and Manning getting rules changed to suit Peyton’s style.
    4) The start of Dungy’s Colts tenure coincided The AFCE’s typically 6-10 Colts moving to the AFCS in 2002, seeing the team going from perennially being the 2nd/3rd-best team in their div to being able (until the last few years, after Dungy’s tenure) to easily sail into the playoffs as just about the only team. The AFCS was terribly soft during all of Dungy’s tenure.

  6. jag1959 says: Dec 26, 2016 8:40 AM

    He is in the HoF but Tom Flores and Don Coryell are not…smh

  7. xcerebus1 says: Dec 26, 2016 8:42 AM

    Tony Dungy? ‘A list candidate’? Maybe because of the Rooney Rule, other then that, he’s a horrible coach who owes most of his legacy to one single team with a top notch quarterback and that quarterbacks supporting all star cast who had been playing together, as a team, for quite sometime.

  8. mmack66 says: Dec 26, 2016 8:51 AM

    Of course he isn’t. Why would he come back and expose himself?

  9. dpdonny says: Dec 26, 2016 9:04 AM

    Dungy, IMO, is a good coach — not great. Still he is better than several current HCs, probably more than half….as is Cowher, Gruden, Mariucci, Biilick, Jimmy J, et. al.

    I think the lack of quality in the NFL can be attributed to the lure of media jobs paying millions of dollars for a lot less effort. Some of these analysts are great HCs and should be coaching!

  10. xxsweepthelegxx says: Dec 26, 2016 9:05 AM

    I thought the argument always was that Manning had worse coaching during his time in Indy than other top tier QBs? Yet his former coach is STILL revered and wanted by other teams after all these years, and he is wrapped up nicely in a gold jacket to boot.

    Something’s gotta give for the apologists out there

  11. JustJim says: Dec 26, 2016 9:22 AM

    Not an “A” list coach, not even an “A” list commentator……………..I admire his charicter, his morals, his conviction, He may be an “A” list member of society but lets leave it at that !

  12. bjwbrown2011 says: Dec 26, 2016 9:34 AM

    “Tony Dungy? ‘A list candidate’? Maybe because of the Rooney Rule, other then that, he’s a horrible coach who owes most of his legacy to one single team with a top notch quarterback and that quarterbacks supporting all star cast who had been playing together, as a team, for quite sometime.”

    Actually most of his legacy relates to the fact that he turned the historically terrible Bucs into a perpetual contender that reverted back to form two years after he left them.

    I dont think any part of his career says hes a horrible coach, just one that underperformed in the playoffs. Other then Bill and Pete name one active coach that you would take over Dungy?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!