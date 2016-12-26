Turnover, trick play help Cowboys take charge

Ezekiel Elliott’s second rushing touchdown of the night gave the Cowboys their first lead since the first quarter, then the Cowboys extended their lead to 35-21 on a Dez Bryant touchdown pass to Jason Witten.
Despite having already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Cowboys are holding nothing back.
They took the lead early in the third quarter after a J.J. Wilcox interception, the first turnover by either team. Elliott in the third quarter joined Eric Dickerson as the only rookies to go over 1,600 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in their rookie seasons.
The Cowboys are starting to put pressure on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and starting to get Elliott going in the run game. The Lions hadn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game since Oct. 30.
The Cowboys announced that defensive back Anthony Brown (concussion) and defensive end Ryan Davis (knee) are out for the rest of the game.
I guess the refs made Detroit not cover Witten on the trick play?
Just Detroit doing what Detroit does.
So many bitter lion fans lol. Maybe if your offense didn’t quit on the run, you might still be in this game. Hate on! The refs aren’t deciding this game.
Detroit are the biggest group of whiners I’ve ever EVER seen in my life. I’m sure there was no commentary on the refs a few weeks ago when Chicago got 3 straight phantom penalties called on em on 3 straight pass plays that would’ve put em in range for a winning FG against Detroit. Let’s be honest if not for that officiating losing this game would put Detroit out of the playoffs. Oh wait they’ll be out next week against Green Bay anyways
Have they got film on Prescott yet?
No comment on the cheap shot on Tyron Smith? Lions playing dirty when they know they aren’t going to win.
I Haven’t watched either of these teams many teams this year. The pace of this game is exhausting. Becoming concerned about the new years days game when the Packers head to Detroit. Not sure they’ll be able to keep up. Also concerned when and if they have to face Dallas. This years playoff games are gonna be barn burners.
You talking about the same game those refs called a “hands to the face ” penalty on the Lions when it was committed by a Bear and they completely blew the call?
Yeah, those refs clearly favored the Lions. Nice try. Not.
Same old Lions.It looks like they got caught looking ahead to next week and Cowboys want to prove that the road to the Super Bowl for the NFC has to go thru Dallas.Not sure but Lions lose tonight and a WC berth looks slimmer so next week may be elimination game.
Packer fan here. Just saying, the NFL has certainly got their hopes locked in. Clear in tonights game. Not saying the Lions would have for sure won in a fair match, but it sure would have been nice to find out. Thanks Mr. GODell
The Refs fault your oline was trash and you scored 0 pts after HT? Okay.
That personal foul penalty was questionable at best, but the Lions didn’t exactly show any evidence of actually doing anything on offense anyway.
If you lose by 21 points, it’s probably not the refs fault. Your team caught a beatdown from a team that didn’t even need to win. The Cowboys punter was hitting harder than the lions defense.
