 Skip to content

Turnover, trick play help Cowboys take charge

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 10:42 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys splits Tavon Wilson #32 of the Detroit Lions and teammate Tahir Whitehead #59 on his way to a touchdown during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott’s second rushing touchdown of the night gave the Cowboys their first lead since the first quarter, then the Cowboys extended their lead to 35-21 on a Dez Bryant touchdown pass to Jason Witten.

Despite having already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Cowboys are holding nothing back.

They took the lead early in the third quarter after a J.J. Wilcox interception, the first turnover by either team. Elliott in the third quarter joined Eric Dickerson as the only rookies to go over 1,600 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in their rookie seasons.

The Cowboys are starting to put pressure on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and starting to get Elliott going in the run game. The Lions hadn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game since Oct. 30.

The Cowboys announced that defensive back Anthony Brown (concussion) and defensive end Ryan Davis (knee) are out for the rest of the game.

Permalink 42 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
42 Responses to “Turnover, trick play help Cowboys take charge”
  1. matt2calvin says: Dec 26, 2016 10:44 PM

    The refs are winning this game by themselves…

    The NFL is rigged.

  2. pnut87 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:45 PM

    Helps having the refs in ypur back pocket too. Can’t forget that.

  3. deuce2222 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:45 PM

    Good to see Dallas’ players going down like a (well you know)……

  4. grantgoodman93 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:48 PM

    ^ these 3 clowns lmao

  5. buttfumbles says: Dec 26, 2016 10:51 PM

    I guess the refs made Detroit not cover Witten on the trick play?

  6. johny101010 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:51 PM

    You forgot the refs

  7. tiller21 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:53 PM

    I’ve seen this post a few times and can’t agree more… NFL is becoming the WWE. Perhaps the ratings decline and they panicked, started scripting the winners before the game starts.

  8. bluebongzilla says: Dec 26, 2016 10:54 PM

    Just Detroit doing what Detroit does.

  9. matt2calvin says: Dec 26, 2016 10:54 PM

    Please don’t tackle Dallas too hard – that is a penalty.

    Pathetic display of officiating…

  10. nflfollower says: Dec 26, 2016 10:54 PM

    I feel sorry for the rest of the NFC east…. you guys have to deal with this kind of officiating twice a year? I think I would stop watching

  11. bluechocolaterain says: Dec 26, 2016 10:54 PM

    So many bitter lion fans lol. Maybe if your offense didn’t quit on the run, you might still be in this game. Hate on! The refs aren’t deciding this game.

  12. cboys4life2014 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:54 PM

    Detroit are the biggest group of whiners I’ve ever EVER seen in my life. I’m sure there was no commentary on the refs a few weeks ago when Chicago got 3 straight phantom penalties called on em on 3 straight pass plays that would’ve put em in range for a winning FG against Detroit. Let’s be honest if not for that officiating losing this game would put Detroit out of the playoffs. Oh wait they’ll be out next week against Green Bay anyways

  13. johny101010 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:55 PM

    I guess the refs made Detroit not cover Witten on the trick play?
    .___________________
    No but the boys wood not have the chance fur the tick play if the refs didn’t call the penalty on Robinson for tackling Elliot. Or did u miss that?

  14. Dave Fouchey says: Dec 26, 2016 10:55 PM

    Refs covering the Cowgirls as usual. Personal Foul my backside that is what is called a “Tackle”.

  15. bluebongzilla says: Dec 26, 2016 10:55 PM

    Cheap shotting Lions

  16. leatherface2012 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:57 PM

    just wait till next sunday. every possible time the packers are in trouble, they will get bailed out by the refs..hear me now and remember it later!

  17. riverhorsey says: Dec 26, 2016 10:58 PM

    PFT and the refs in the pocket of of Vegas.

  18. tripledipper says: Dec 26, 2016 10:58 PM

    LOL these whiners on here. The only thing rigged was the POTUS election.

  19. cboys4life2014 says: Dec 26, 2016 10:59 PM

    Hey idiots body slamming a player is a penalty. Y’all better save your tears you’re gonna need em when Green Bay eliminates your team next week

  20. cboys4life2014 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:00 PM

    Prater missed a FG. Must’ve been the refs fault

  21. gammynomnom says: Dec 26, 2016 11:00 PM

    Have they got film on Prescott yet?

  22. bluechocolaterain says: Dec 26, 2016 11:02 PM

    No comment on the cheap shot on Tyron Smith? Lions playing dirty when they know they aren’t going to win.

  23. trozenfundra says: Dec 26, 2016 11:04 PM

    I Haven’t watched either of these teams many teams this year. The pace of this game is exhausting. Becoming concerned about the new years days game when the Packers head to Detroit. Not sure they’ll be able to keep up. Also concerned when and if they have to face Dallas. This years playoff games are gonna be barn burners.

  24. psycaz says: Dec 26, 2016 11:04 PM

    Detroit are the biggest group of whiners I’ve ever EVER seen in my life. I’m sure there was no commentary on the refs a few weeks ago when Chicago got 3 straight phantom penalties called on em on 3 straight pass plays that would’ve put em in range for a winning FG against Detroit. Let’s be honest if not for that officiating losing this game would put Detroit out of the playoffs. Oh wait they’ll be out next week against Green Bay anyways

    ————————-

    You talking about the same game those refs called a “hands to the face ” penalty on the Lions when it was committed by a Bear and they completely blew the call?

    Yeah, those refs clearly favored the Lions. Nice try. Not.

  25. deuce2222 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:04 PM

    grantgoodman93 says:
    Dec 26, 2016 10:48 PM
    ^ these 3 clowns lmao

    =================

    The circus is in town in Dallas. From what I understand it’s a one and done show.

  26. cboys4life2014 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:09 PM

    Yep same game psycaz too bad that one penalty you’re throwing out there wasn’t as critical as the 3 “penalties” called against Chicago back to back to back when the result of each of those plays could’ve lead to a game winning FG

  27. gauchosporlife says: Dec 26, 2016 11:09 PM

    New year coming soon and Lion fans are still crying.

  28. cboys4life2014 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:10 PM

    deuce2222 at least Dallas will be in the playoffs

  29. defscottyb says: Dec 26, 2016 11:11 PM

    Redskins thank you Dallas. #HTTR

  30. riverhorsey says: Dec 26, 2016 11:13 PM

    Dallas has renamed the stadium Big Money.

  31. catchanotherpassadams says: Dec 26, 2016 11:15 PM

    Same old Lions.It looks like they got caught looking ahead to next week and Cowboys want to prove that the road to the Super Bowl for the NFC has to go thru Dallas.Not sure but Lions lose tonight and a WC berth looks slimmer so next week may be elimination game.

  32. justsayin70 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:16 PM

    Helmet to helmet hit by the cowboys’ punter and, of course, no flag. Figures.

  33. riverhorsey says: Dec 26, 2016 11:18 PM

    To be honest I’ve never seen a game so obviously thrown to one team like the game was thrown to Dallas tonight.

  34. rudy7088 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:18 PM

    Haters going to hate!

  35. sportoficionado says: Dec 26, 2016 11:23 PM

    sour grapes and lions’ tears. ahhhhhahaahahhhhaaaaaaaaaaaa

  36. nwhawkhater says: Dec 26, 2016 11:23 PM

    Duece2222
    I bet you stay up at night praying to the first star you see at night because you keep writing the same post…. Don’t want to look stupid huh….

  37. cornerblitz says: Dec 26, 2016 11:24 PM

    Packer fan here. Just saying, the NFL has certainly got their hopes locked in. Clear in tonights game. Not saying the Lions would have for sure won in a fair match, but it sure would have been nice to find out. Thanks Mr. GODell

  38. mullman76 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:31 PM

    RAIDER NATION

    Everything else is imitation.

    The true MVP snapped his ankle vs the Colts last night.

    Carry on.

    Go RAIDERS

  39. bleck5 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:32 PM

    The refs aren’t gonna be able to help Dallas in the playoffs.

    One and done.

  40. thegenghiskahn88 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:45 PM

    The Refs fault your oline was trash and you scored 0 pts after HT? Okay.

    That personal foul penalty was questionable at best, but the Lions didn’t exactly show any evidence of actually doing anything on offense anyway.

    Please beat GB next week Detroit. Lol

  41. davekva72 says: Dec 26, 2016 11:48 PM

    If you lose by 21 points, it’s probably not the refs fault. Your team caught a beatdown from a team that didn’t even need to win. The Cowboys punter was hitting harder than the lions defense.

  42. wttoolman says: Dec 26, 2016 11:52 PM

    Does that mean the Lions will be none and done??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!