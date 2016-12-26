Turnover, trick play help Cowboys take charge

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 10:42 PM EST

Ezekiel Elliott’s second rushing touchdown of the night gave the Cowboys their first lead since the first quarter, then the Cowboys extended their lead to 35-21 on a Dez Bryant touchdown pass to Jason Witten.

Despite having already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Cowboys are holding nothing back.

They took the lead early in the third quarter after a J.J. Wilcox interception, the first turnover by either team. Elliott in the third quarter joined Eric Dickerson as the only rookies to go over 1,600 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in their rookie seasons.

The Cowboys are starting to put pressure on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and starting to get Elliott going in the run game. The Lions hadn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game since Oct. 30.

The Cowboys announced that defensive back Anthony Brown (concussion) and defensive end Ryan Davis (knee) are out for the rest of the game.