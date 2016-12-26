Tyler Lockett surgery went “exceptionally well” after compound leg fracture

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 26, 2016, 11:42 PM EST

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett had surgery Saturday night to repair a compound fracture in his right leg sustained during the second quarter of Seattle’s 34-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Lockett broke both the tibia and fibula when Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams landed on the back of his leg as Lockett caught a 28-yard pass from Russell Wilson.

“The surgery went exceptionally well and he has a real chance to get back going and moving in four to six weeks from now,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “Then from there he’ll work his way back in a few months and have a chance to get himself going. He’s absolutely, positively optimistic about all of that.”

There was no damage to ligaments in the ankle so there’s optimism that Lockett will be ready in time for training camp next season barring any complications. The bones did rupture the skin so infections are possible.

Paul Richardson played a season-high 49 snaps in place of Lockett against the Cardinals. He’ll take over much of Lockett’s role moving forward. Seattle is likely to elevate a receiver from the practice squad as well. Kasen Williams and seventh-round pick Kenny Lawler are the possibilities for Seattle to turn to for depth.

Seattle will also have to replace Lockett in their return game. Richardson took over kickoff duty while Richard Sherman handled punts against Arizona. J.D. McKissic, who had been inactive against the Cardinals, could also be an option.