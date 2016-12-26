Washington needs a Dallas win tonight

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2016, 5:15 PM EST

As Washington tries to get a second straight playoff berth, one key ingredient in their potential postseason appearance could come on Monday night. Specifically, if the Cowboys beat the Lions, Sunday’s game against the Giants becomes a win-and-in proposition for Washington.

It’s creating a dilemma for one of biggest rivals of America’s team.

“It’s hard to root for Dallas,” coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Monday with a laugh. “It’s fun to watch until the bitter end and see what happens. But we’ll see what happens. I know if Dallas ends up slipping tonight against Detroit, then Detroit has to beat Green Bay, so we’d still have a chance. Regardless of what happens, we have got to take care of the Giants and then when the dust settles, we’ll see where we are.”

Depending on how the dust settles, Washington may be on the outside looking in, a year after winning the division.

Appearing on Monday’s PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio, Washington receiver Pierre Garςon said this year’s team is actually better than last year’s NFC East champion, due to the manner in which the team has grown through experience. The problem is that the Cowboys and Giants have improved dramatically, relegating Washington to third place in the division and a win-plus-cats-and-dogs-living-together formula for a postseason berth.