Who’s the biggest threat to New England in AFC playoffs?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2016, 5:55 AM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Patriots likely were happy to see the Ravens knocked out of the AFC playoff field. Baltimore, after all, is 2-2 at New England in the postseason. Of the five other AFC teams that have qualified for the playoffs, which one is the biggest threat to the Patriots?

That’s the PFT Live question of the day for Monday.

I’ll ask Tom Curran of CSN New England to answer the question when he joins the show at 7:35 a.m. ET. Until then, and after then, you can pick a winner of your own — and you can make your case in the comments.

Also joining the show will be Washington receiver Pierre Garςon. His team is still alive for the postseason, but Washington will need some help to get there for a second straight season.

The show starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSportsRadio.com, Sirius 213, XM 202, and affiliates from sea to shining sea. Join us for a segment, an hour, or all three.

12 Responses to “Who’s the biggest threat to New England in AFC playoffs?”
  1. LyinRogerMustGo says: Dec 26, 2016 7:03 AM

    New England is. The only team that can beat them is themselves.
    🙂

  2. Flash1287 says: Dec 26, 2016 7:15 AM

    I would say the Steelers but Brady OWNS them

  3. pastabelly says: Dec 26, 2016 7:39 AM

    If the Patriots are the #1 seed, this would be their clearest path to the SB in any year since they had SD at home to get to the 2007 SB.

  4. dirtdawg54 says: Dec 26, 2016 8:13 AM

    29 people said the Texans? Oh dear.

  5. marima07 says: Dec 26, 2016 8:33 AM

    C’mon… who voted Texans???

  6. somethinsbruin says: Dec 26, 2016 8:41 AM

    NE owns Pitt. The correct answer to this pole is “themselves”

  7. arpy911 says: Dec 26, 2016 8:43 AM

    How deluded must you be to pick the Texans?

  8. joetoronto says: Dec 26, 2016 8:51 AM

    Everybody’s written off the Raiders but a tweak from 60-40 pass to run to 60-40 run to pass will make a huge difference.

    McGloin can throw the ball and they have a big time running game.

  9. refshavegottogo says: Dec 26, 2016 8:57 AM

    Something tells me the Chiefs would give them fits. The Steelers just don’t scare me especially at home.

  10. dj5501 says: Dec 26, 2016 8:59 AM

    I agree with the top post the pats are in complete control of the afc the only competion they have are themselves and unless they have a complete meltdown they should reach sb 51. The chiefs are on fire right now but like we learned last year they look great against mediocre teams but when it comes to foxboro they are knocked off the horse

  11. dadsource says: Dec 26, 2016 9:15 AM

    Steelers? My team, but they BARELY stopped the Ravens. Suspect run defense, average pass defense……would make it a game. The chiefs are a much more complete team and hitting their stride.

  12. churchofthehoody says: Dec 26, 2016 9:24 AM

    The League office…

