Who’s the biggest threat to New England in AFC playoffs?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2016, 5:55 AM EST

The Patriots likely were happy to see the Ravens knocked out of the AFC playoff field. Baltimore, after all, is 2-2 at New England in the postseason. Of the five other AFC teams that have qualified for the playoffs, which one is the biggest threat to the Patriots?

That’s the PFT Live question of the day for Monday.

I’ll ask Tom Curran of CSN New England to answer the question when he joins the show at 7:35 a.m. ET. Until then, and after then, you can pick a winner of your own — and you can make your case in the comments.

Also joining the show will be Washington receiver Pierre Garςon. His team is still alive for the postseason, but Washington will need some help to get there for a second straight season.

The show starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSportsRadio.com, Sirius 213, XM 202, and affiliates from sea to shining sea. Join us for a segment, an hour, or all three.