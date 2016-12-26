Who’s the biggest threat to New England in AFC playoffs?

The Patriots likely were happy to see the Ravens knocked out of the AFC playoff field. Baltimore, after all, is 2-2 at New England in the postseason. Of the five other AFC teams that have qualified for the playoffs, which one is the biggest threat to the Patriots?
That’s the PFT Live question of the day for Monday.
I’ll ask Tom Curran of CSN New England to answer the question when he joins the show at 7:35 a.m. ET. Until then, and after then, you can pick a winner of your own — and you can make your case in the comments.
Also joining the show will be Washington receiver Pierre Garςon. His team is still alive for the postseason, but Washington will need some help to get there for a second straight season.
The show starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSportsRadio.com, Sirius 213, XM 202, and affiliates from sea to shining sea. Join us for a segment, an hour, or all three.
New England is. The only team that can beat them is themselves.
🙂
I would say the Steelers but Brady OWNS them
If the Patriots are the #1 seed, this would be their clearest path to the SB in any year since they had SD at home to get to the 2007 SB.
29 people said the Texans? Oh dear.
C’mon… who voted Texans???
NE owns Pitt. The correct answer to this pole is “themselves”
How deluded must you be to pick the Texans?
Everybody’s written off the Raiders but a tweak from 60-40 pass to run to 60-40 run to pass will make a huge difference.
McGloin can throw the ball and they have a big time running game.
Something tells me the Chiefs would give them fits. The Steelers just don’t scare me especially at home.
I agree with the top post the pats are in complete control of the afc the only competion they have are themselves and unless they have a complete meltdown they should reach sb 51. The chiefs are on fire right now but like we learned last year they look great against mediocre teams but when it comes to foxboro they are knocked off the horse
Steelers? My team, but they BARELY stopped the Ravens. Suspect run defense, average pass defense……would make it a game. The chiefs are a much more complete team and hitting their stride.
The League office…