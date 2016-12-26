Why was Derek Carr still playing?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2016, 12:04 PM EST

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s blowout win over the Jets, the Patriots pulled starting quarterback Tom Brady. In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s blowout win over the Colts, the Raiders didn’t pull starting quarterback Derek Carr.

You know the rest of the story.

So here’s a question making the rounds in league circles: Why was Carr on the field with a 33-14 lead and 11 minutes left in the game? And why was he throwing the ball and not simply handing off and chewing the clock?

In hindsight, the Raiders surely would have gotten Carr off the field. The question becomes whether Oakland’s misadventure will prompt others to apply foresight before they end up with an injured quarterback, too.