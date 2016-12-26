Why was Derek Carr still playing?

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s blowout win over the Jets, the Patriots pulled starting quarterback Tom Brady. In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s blowout win over the Colts, the Raiders didn’t pull starting quarterback Derek Carr.
You know the rest of the story.
So here’s a question making the rounds in league circles: Why was Carr on the field with a 33-14 lead and 11 minutes left in the game? And why was he throwing the ball and not simply handing off and chewing the clock?
In hindsight, the Raiders surely would have gotten Carr off the field. The question becomes whether Oakland’s misadventure will prompt others to apply foresight before they end up with an injured quarterback, too.
The problem wasn’t that he was playing, as 33-14 is only two touchdowns and a FG, which is doable in 12 minutes. The problem was they had him do a 7 step drop on a 2nd and 20 for whatever reason. Every throw in that situation needs to be quick, slants and bubble screens. Inexplicable to let him drop back and possibly take a hit. Which sure enough he did.
Yes, Matt McGloin should have been in at that point, but on 2nd and 22 I don’t have a problem with a pass. Donald Penn, at that point, with that score needs to just tackle Cole. If your a DB and you slip, you grab your WR and take the flag. As a very good experienced tackle, Donald HAS to take down his man if he slips and will be beat on the play.
1) Raiders were playing for the AFC West, a first round bye, and possibly the AFC.
2) He was rarely sacked behind an elite offensive line.
Yeah, I wish they pulled him. But there was still a lot on the line even with the commanding lead.
Game was not over yet especially against Andrew Luck. That said we should probably have run the ball as the Raiders were running all over the Colts.
I usually agree with your perspective Mike, but a 19 point lead against the Colts with 11 minutes left is just not the same as a 34 point lead over the Jets. Guaranteed Brady would still be in there if the Pats were beating the Colts 34-19 with that much time left.
With your fantastic insight, I can’t understand why no team has offered you a head coaching job yet. He was playing because he’s an NFL starting QB and it was a game. Please tell us, when exactly is the lead margin where teams should pull all their starters.
Putting Carr in that situation was the worst grounding call in NFL history. Never has it been called when a receiver just runs a wrong route and there is no pressure on the QB.
That being said, I have no problem with Carr being in the game at that point. If they go conservative and it gets close people complain. Now they try and score the put away score and people complain. Injuries happen and none more important than the league MVP. But blaming coaching is a joke.
Its easy to answer questions , when you have the answers all ready infront of you and when things go wrong……injuries happen every year…..man up
I was saying it at the time, why is he still in? If nothing else, run the ball. 4th quarter, 12 left, nice lead, run run run run
Inquiring Monday morning armchair QB’s want to know.
None of the starters should ever play. Way too risky.
Brady gets left in to run up the scoreboard at the end of games far more often than he gets pulled in a blowout. I’m not sure why they are being used as an example.
Carr was playing because the Raiders are still playing for the #1 or #2 seed.
As for resting starters, the Colts are the poster children for how that move doesn’t really work so well.
I wouldn’t even had a problem if Brady didn’t play against the Jets. The Jets probably wouldn’t have minded getting a few hits in on Brady. The Patriots could have given him another week of rest since he was questionable and limited in during the week. Garoppolo would have beaten NY. So the argument could go against Brady even playing the 4th quarter or even at all. Del Rio probably would have taken Carr out after that series, but we’ll never know.
1971cuda says:
Dec 26, 2016 12:44 PM
Brady gets left in to run up the scoreboard at the end of games far more often than he gets pulled in a blowout. I’m not sure why they are being used as an example.
Because you used them as an example?
If you were actually referring to the Raiders, it’s because Carr broke his leg.
He was still in because the game was not over yet. Injuries happen.
BB has kept Brady on the field in many a blow outs – right down to no time on the clock. If Brady was completely healthy he probably would have stayed in but that lingering leg injury since the Hawks game was probably the real reason he was pulled and to get him a little extra rest/healing.
When Belichik gets asked why he keeps starters in he normally says “it’s football”, meaning you can get hurt on the first play of the game as easily as the last.
“in league circles”?
Yeah, right.
Because there are still 11 minutes left and you are playing a good QB who is known for 4th quarter comebacks?
And 33-14 is much different than 34-3.
I think the coach should have just taken him out for exactly that one play and put him back in the next. Problem solved. I mean, we all know thats the one he got hurt on so why was he in there?
I think the answer to the question is simple. When Carr left the game, mcgloin sucked enough to allow the colts to make a comeback. Carr was in the game because pulling your starting an can lead to a big comeback for your opponent.