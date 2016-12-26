Wyoming running back Hill plans to enter NFL Draft

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 26, 2016, 6:36 PM EST

Wyoming running back Brian Hill announced on Twitter Monday that he plans to forego his senior season and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hill is almost certainly going to finish the season third in the nation in rushing with 1,860 yards. He ran for 22 touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

The trendy — and probably smart — thing to do for running backs is to run to the NFL as quickly as possible, and Hill is throwing his name into what could be a very deep pool of running backs in the draft class.

Hill, who was listed by Wyoming at 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, had 349 carries in 2016. He finished in the top 10 nationally with 1,631 rushing yards in 2015 and ran for seven touchdowns as a part-time starter as a freshman in 2014.