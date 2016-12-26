Zenner’s big night sparking Lions

Considering the TV ratings monster the Cowboys are, Zach Zenner is throwing himself a heck of a coming out party.
In the first 22 or so minutes Monday night, the Lions running back ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions took a 21-14 lead on the Cowboys. Zenner also caught two passes for 25 yards in that time.
The rushing yards and touchdowns are career highs for Zenner, and there’s plenty of game left. He caught a career-best four passes for 52 yards last week.
Zenner, who made the Lions as an undrafted rookie in 2015 out of South Dakota State, came in with 198 yards on 56 carries and one career touchdown. He played in six games as a rookie, and he has played in 13 this season. The Lions clinch a playoff berth with a win, and Zenner is suddenly playing a starring role.
