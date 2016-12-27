 Skip to content

49ers place Hyde on IR, claim Moore

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 6:11 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 18: Defensive end Zach Moore #91 of the Minnesota Vikings battles offensive tackle Terry Poole #69 of the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 18, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 49ers placed running back Carlos Hyde on their injured-reserve list Tuesday and claimed defensive lineman Zach Moore from the Cowboys.

Hyde has a knee injury that won’t require surgery. He’ll miss Sunday’s season finale, so he was placed on IR to create a roster spot for Moore.

A sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2014, Moore also spent time with the Vikings before landing on the Cowboys’ practice squad in September. He was called up to the active roster two weeks ago and played in one game before being waived.

Hyde posted career highs in rushing attempts (217), rushing yards (988), rushing average (4.6) and rushing touchdowns (six) in 13 games this season. His three touchdown receptions also set a career high.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers
1 Response to “49ers place Hyde on IR, claim Moore”
  1. southpaw79 says: Dec 27, 2016 6:22 PM

    When you can’t run, you Hyde.

    Rest up Carlos. Come back strong next year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!