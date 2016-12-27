Adam Gase not making a big deal about alleged Jerry Hughes head butt

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 9:06 AM EST

During last Saturday’s game between the Bills and Dolphins, a scuffle broke out on the Dolphins sideline after Bills kicker Dan Carpenter stood over Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant after knocking Grant down during a kickoff return.

Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes and Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi came together during the scrum and Dolphins players said after the game that Hughes head butted Rizzi. Video shows the two men in close quarters and contact appears to be made, although it’s not easy to tell if it was a head butt, chest bump or something else given all the jostling.

On Monday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, via James Walker of ESPN.com, that he’s not inclined to make a big deal out of it because “sometimes those things happen.” Bills coach Rex Ryan said he thought anything that might have happened was a result of all the pushing and shoving rather than malicious intent on Hughes’ part.

“I’ll be honest, when guys start flying around, I’ve been hit before,” Ryan said, via the Buffalo News. “So I think anything’s possible in that situation, but whether he ends up head butting somebody on purpose, I think that would be, that’s almost hard to believe.”

Rizzi didn’t talk to the media after the game and is expected to speak to reporters on Thursday. We’ll find out later this week if the league found anything objectionable enough about what happened with Hughes to issue a fine, but it doesn’t sound like the Dolphins will be banging the drum for any disciplinary action.