Adam Gase not making a big deal about alleged Jerry Hughes head butt

During last Saturday’s game between the Bills and Dolphins, a scuffle broke out on the Dolphins sideline after Bills kicker Dan Carpenter stood over Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant after knocking Grant down during a kickoff return.
Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes and Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi came together during the scrum and Dolphins players said after the game that Hughes head butted Rizzi. Video shows the two men in close quarters and contact appears to be made, although it’s not easy to tell if it was a head butt, chest bump or something else given all the jostling.
On Monday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, via James Walker of ESPN.com, that he’s not inclined to make a big deal out of it because “sometimes those things happen.” Bills coach Rex Ryan said he thought anything that might have happened was a result of all the pushing and shoving rather than malicious intent on Hughes’ part.
“I’ll be honest, when guys start flying around, I’ve been hit before,” Ryan said, via the Buffalo News. “So I think anything’s possible in that situation, but whether he ends up head butting somebody on purpose, I think that would be, that’s almost hard to believe.”
Rizzi didn’t talk to the media after the game and is expected to speak to reporters on Thursday. We’ll find out later this week if the league found anything objectionable enough about what happened with Hughes to issue a fine, but it doesn’t sound like the Dolphins will be banging the drum for any disciplinary action.
We dont care about the petty bills… cant hear or see them from up here in the standings
2tall14 says:
Dec 27, 2016 9:08 AM
The 2 games miami beat them by a FG in are the difference in the 2 teams position in the standings. That’s a lot of arrogance for a combined total of 6 points. We know it’s been a very long time but at least try to act like you’ve been there before.
Hasnt the nfl always been like this? Why are we shocked? Its a mans sport. I wouldnt be able to keep .y anger in check like these when playing
Act like you’ve been there before??? How can we be expected to act like that when it’s been 8 years since we were in the playoffs, and another 7 years before that. Anyway, we swept the Bills, how much each game was won by is irrelevant. In fact, we’re 4-1 in the division right now, and 10-5 overall, and in the playoffs. That’s ALL that counts right now.
dreadnok89 says:
Dec 27, 2016 9:54 AM
Hasnt the nfl always been like this? Why are we shocked? Its a mans sport. I wouldnt be able to keep .y anger in check like these when playing
Man’s sport? Then why does the NFL have so many players act like 12 year olds?
Just wait until he runs in to Rob Ryan in the locker room on locker clean out day after next week.
