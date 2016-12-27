 Skip to content

Bengals promote two from practice squad

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 7:50 PM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 01: Jake Kumerow #84 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the football upfield during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paul Brown Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Colts defeated the Bengals 13-10. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bengals promoted two players from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

Called up to fill the slots vacated when tight end Tyler Eifert and guard Clint Boling were placed on the injured-reserve list Monday were wide receiver Jake Kumerow and linebacker Trevor Roach.

Kumerow, the cousin of Chargers’ star rookie Joey Bosa, is up to the active roster for the first time. He’s spent the last two seasons on the practice squad after signing with the Bengals after the 2015 draft. Kumerow played collegiately at Div. III power Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Roach played in three games earlier this season before landing back on the practice squad. He spent all of the 2015 regular season on the practice squad and was promoted for the Bengals’ playoff loss to the Steelers.

1 Response to “Bengals promote two from practice squad”
  1. stoneydog1000 says: Dec 27, 2016 8:15 PM

    Good for these guys, both play their heart out and deserve a shot.

