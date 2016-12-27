Bengals promote two from practice squad

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 7:50 PM EST

The Bengals promoted two players from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

Called up to fill the slots vacated when tight end Tyler Eifert and guard Clint Boling were placed on the injured-reserve list Monday were wide receiver Jake Kumerow and linebacker Trevor Roach.

Kumerow, the cousin of Chargers’ star rookie Joey Bosa, is up to the active roster for the first time. He’s spent the last two seasons on the practice squad after signing with the Bengals after the 2015 draft. Kumerow played collegiately at Div. III power Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Roach played in three games earlier this season before landing back on the practice squad. He spent all of the 2015 regular season on the practice squad and was promoted for the Bengals’ playoff loss to the Steelers.