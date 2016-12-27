Bills announce Doug Whaley will lead head coaching search

The Bills are in the market for a new head coach, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be making any immediate change involving General Manager Doug Whaley.
The team announced on Tuesday that Whaley will be leading the search for Rex Ryan’s successor. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier this month that the Bills were expected to retain Whaley if they fired Ryan.
It will be the third head coach that Whaley has had at least a hand in hiring since joining the Bills. He was working under former G.M. Buddy Nix when they hired Doug Marrone in 2013 and became G.M. a short time later, which left him in charge when Ryan was hired before the 2015 season.
Whaley had his contract extended after last season and shortly after reports of friction in his relationship with Ryan. That subject has bubbled up now and then during this season The Bills’ decision to fire Ryan and have Whaley lead the search for his successor indicates which party they thought had a better chance to move the team in the right direction.
Protecting Whaley why……enough already. For every Lorenzo Alexander there is a Percy Harvin (this is the only dude we could think of this midseason?) and the Watkins give-away…and the EJ blunder. Draft night they told us he locks onto receivers…still does as of this post.
Not only did Whaley hire Rex, he allowed rex to fire Schwartz (who got our defense to #4), then allowed rex to hire rob. Whaley is as big of the issue as rex was.
Whaley isn’t the problem. I think their defensive personnel, especially at LB is overrated (and that might have been remedied by the rookies who missed so much time this year), but Rex just didn’t get the job done. Taylor was the QB he wanted (after wanting Geno, which should make any of his last defenders retreat for good). Even the Manuel pick isn’t on Whaley as that was Hicks last draft. There was more then enough there for Rex to win with in a down AFC. It’s like Dave Caldwell in Jacksonville. Both of these franchises were being coached poorly like the Raiders were seeing no progress under Dennis Allen and need to make a similar change to get better production out of their rosters.
Only a total fumigation of all football operations, scouting, coaching staffs, AND GM, would help this dumpster fire we call the the Buffalo Bills. Of course, then we need to replace all, and who on earth in that organization can get that right??
The drought is at 17 years, and now, with this, there is no end in sight. 20 will be a piece of cake. I don’t care what they do, my season tickets will not be renewed. I’ll watch from my couch. Good luck Kim and Terry.
Buddy Nix hired Doug Marrone and Terry Pegula hired Rex Ryan. I don’t think Doug Whaley had much of a say in either of the previous hires.
No, Whaley’s sins aren’t with head coach hire’s, his sins have been from some very costly draft mistakes. E.J. Manuel, (although that may have been Buddy Nix also, although I think it was more Whaley). He traded his 1st round pick to move up for Sammy Watkins, which he thought would bring Julio Jones results. And it might have had Matt Ryan been the QB. And their have been a host of other guys selected that haven’t had much of an impact in the early rounds.
