Bills announce Doug Whaley will lead head coaching search

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 2:51 PM EST

The Bills are in the market for a new head coach, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be making any immediate change involving General Manager Doug Whaley.

The team announced on Tuesday that Whaley will be leading the search for Rex Ryan’s successor. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier this month that the Bills were expected to retain Whaley if they fired Ryan.

It will be the third head coach that Whaley has had at least a hand in hiring since joining the Bills. He was working under former G.M. Buddy Nix when they hired Doug Marrone in 2013 and became G.M. a short time later, which left him in charge when Ryan was hired before the 2015 season.

Whaley had his contract extended after last season and shortly after reports of friction in his relationship with Ryan. That subject has bubbled up now and then during this season The Bills’ decision to fire Ryan and have Whaley lead the search for his successor indicates which party they thought had a better chance to move the team in the right direction.