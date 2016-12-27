Bills fire Rex Ryan

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2016, 11:42 AM EST

After being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, Rex Ryan is done in Buffalo.

The Bills announced today that they have fired Ryan as their head coach. His brother Rob Ryan is also out in his role as an assistant.

Anthony Lynn will serve as the Bills’ interim head coach for Week 17.

This season has been a disappointment in Buffalo, where Ryan brought a great deal of optimism at first but has failed to bring the team out of its long playoff drought. The firing of Ryan had been expected once this season turned south.

Now the Bills will play out the string and hope to find a coach who can finally do what Ryan and several predecessors have failed to do, and get them to the playoffs.

As for Ryan, his days as an NFL head coach are likely done. He’ll either become a defensive coordinator or a television analyst.