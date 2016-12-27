Bills fire Rex Ryan

After being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, Rex Ryan is done in Buffalo.
The Bills announced today that they have fired Ryan as their head coach. His brother Rob Ryan is also out in his role as an assistant.
Anthony Lynn will serve as the Bills’ interim head coach for Week 17.
This season has been a disappointment in Buffalo, where Ryan brought a great deal of optimism at first but has failed to bring the team out of its long playoff drought. The firing of Ryan had been expected once this season turned south.
Now the Bills will play out the string and hope to find a coach who can finally do what Ryan and several predecessors have failed to do, and get them to the playoffs.
As for Ryan, his days as an NFL head coach are likely done. He’ll either become a defensive coordinator or a television analyst.
Shocking. I wonder who will hire him next.
Finally sanity in Buffalo….those fans deserve better.
Looks like he’s headed to TV. Coughlin to Buffalo?
Stick to coaching the defense, Rex. It’s what you’re good at!
You mean they didn’t make Rob the Interim coach? Oh yeah, Rex said he needed a haircut to become a head coach.
Bills are trying to get a head start in the Coughlin derby with Jax.
Horray!
come too cleveland we need a LEGIT DC
bring rob too
Come to the Packers as defensive coordinator so we can finally say goodbye to that soft zone hack Capers.
Welcome to Jacksonville Rex!
Wow. They only gave him 2 seasons.
Shocked I tell you, Shocked.
how about their loser GM?
Ah shucks…..I was hoping Buffalo would keep him around a few more years. I love his baffoonary! Always makes coaching decisions that make me laugh and benefit my team. Go Dolphins!
He is a defensive coach who oversaw the destruction of the Bills defense from a top 3 unit two years ago, to what it is now. Brining on the nepotism hire that is Rob Ryan didn’t help matters either. The guy is a .500 level coach. There is no reason not to cut bait with him.
Wonderful!
Shocker of the year…. I’m talking about Rob, LOL.
This needed to happen. He may make for a great middle school coach somewhere. Buffalo and their great fans deserve better.
Say it isn’t so! No one saw this coming! HA HA
Guess Pagula waiting until the Ryan boys were mathematically eliminated.
Hopefully Ryan is done as a head coach in the NFL.
Dagnabbit…..
Patriots fan
They should let Belichick coach it as his B team. Would be a huge upgrade.
And water is wet….
Too many blunders. The time out call failure and 10 men on the field failure to knock us out of the playoffs was a fitting end….
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Now get rid of both Doug Whaley and Russ Brandon. They have ruined this franchise. Whaley has wasted three 1st rounders and Walkins cant stay healthy and he constantly undermines his coaches.
Russ Brandon is a great marketing guy, but he is no Football guy. He needs to get the hell out of football operations.
Time to bring back Bill Pollian and hire Tom Coughlan!
Come on home Rex, we still got your oversized d coordinator chair in storage…
Keep going Pegulas.
Russ Brandon should be next, while Whaley holds the door.
But Rex won the offseason and he built a bully how can this be
Is it too much to ask that he just disappears? You know. Like Jimmy Hoffa.
Any team that hires him for more than a coach is headed for disaster. They guy is blow hard, loud mouthed bully who has accomplished NOTHING, except extort millions from the Jets and Bills…LOL
Bully for Buffalo!
Hope he gets shot at DC somewhere instead of just another talking head. Kind of pathetic being a loser criticising winners on tv. DC job would be shot at getting some dignity back.
I hope he goes into broadcasting. He seems like a nice enough guy who could be entertaining. Coaching seems like a grind.
I would love to see Rex as the DC for Washington State. Can you imagine the fights that would go on there between those two blowhards?
At least they’re keeping Whaley….:)
Never was Head Coach material.
The Great Rex Error is over. Merry Christmas! I know it means starting over AGAIN, but this guy had to go in my book. A complete clown.
Wow shocked bad news is he will get paid just the same
Well, there goes the off-season. The Bills will probably lose.
Someone will hire him, he must be the smoothest talked in the NFL because he has an under .500 record as a head coach. And as far as being a ‘defensive guru’ he took over a #4 defense and turned it into a mid 20’s defense. He cant even do that right.
When will Buffalo get an NFL QB?
The best day I’ve had as a Bills fan in a long time.
…which is really sad.
He did say that this was his last hoorah in the NFL. Let’s see if he keeps his word, which has always meant so much. I just wish there was a way to keep him in the AFCE. Not with the Patriots of course, that would be dumb. So I guess it’s up to Miami. Fins Up!
fat self important slob
“As for Ryan, his days as an NFL head coach are likely done.
He’ll either become a defensive coordinator or a television analyst.”
Anyone that has watched his defenses for the last 5 years knows the former is pretty much out of the question.
Those 2 BLOWHARDS can now get a snack!!
Well at least now there’s a suitable replacement for Bozo The Clown’s TV show…
You have to figure we’ve heard the last of this big mouth, entitled loser in the NFL in terms of being in front of a microphone as a coach.
What a loser.
A DC only.
I don’t know why this is that hard to understand.
He’s made millions by fooling two different franchises.
What a country.
Why fire him with a single game left? Is Lynn getting an audition? Somehow I doubt it.
I don’t see how he was doing such a horrible job. They finished 8-8 his first year. They would have again if he had been allowed to finish. It seems like firing someone after 2 years when they do not have a losing season is a little unfair.
I’m no Rex fan, and I really can’t stand Rob, but did the Bills really expect to be THAT much better than 8-8 or 7-9 this season?
If they did, then it’s only because of the blustering predictions made by the guy they just fired.
Step 1 Accomplished.
Waiting on Step 2….Fire Whaley.
Stan Kroenke firing up the Brinks truck to bring Rex to LA!! It’s a perfect fit!! BTW, Stan also trademarked “7-9” and “8-8.” Also considering “6-10”
I thought it would be funny if they fired Rex and made rob the interim head coach. That would send a message to Rex, eh?
kfinfan says:Dec 27, 2016 11:46 AM
Ah shucks…..I was hoping Buffalo would keep him around a few more years. I love his baffoonary! Always makes coaching decisions that make me laugh and benefit my team. Go Dolphins!
———————————————————
You Dolphin fans have got to stop! Yes you made the playoffs, Congrats! But you barely beat the Bills this year and he completely smoked your team the previous season. Not barely beat, SMOKED! Plus you got swept the previous year as well. Good grief..
That escalated slowly.
What took so long ??
Regarding the timing of Rex’s demise; if you are gonna fire a head coach, it can never be too soon, only too late.
but THEY WON THE OFFSEASON!!!!!!!!!!!!
When are they going to fire Whaley?
It seems like more teams are doing away with the formality of waiting out the season and are instead trying to get a jump on finding replacements.
McCoy and Bowles are probably yet to get the axe, but unless the Bears brass pulls a shocker and dumps John Fox I think that should pretty much do it for the firings this year.
A mediocre coach fired by a bad franchise.
Who exactly are they going to get to coach them that will be an upgrade?
I almost feel bad for Bills fans.
Bills Mafia stand up LOL……….clowns.
Tough to see another coaching change, but this had to be done. You can’t be labeled a defensive genius yet produce a defensive product that drastically regressed. Keep in mind that this was a defense that was top 5 when he took it over from Schwartz. Continuity and roster gutting is what I fear the most about coaching changes. Hopefully we can bring in someone who will be flexible to mold their schemes to the roster’s strengths. Usually two years isn’t nearly enough to evaluate, but the Phins game provided more than enough to warrant this.
“We’ll be out of work for like five minutes.”
Nooooooooooo, please keep him in the AFCE!
OK, can them firing Rex, but Rob?
Who’s hair will the cameras focus on during the Jets game?
Wow ! Shocked because I thought that they would at least wait until after the season . Not shocked because of the play of the defense which was supposed to be a specialty of him and his brother , and the apparent disorganization of the team with lack of cohesion, 10 or 12 men on the field , lack of communication, lack of discipline ,on and on . Took a top 5 defense and brought them down to the lower half of the league . Would make a good tv analyst with his antics , just not a good head coach / team manager .
bye felicia
So now the GM has proven that he can’t find a winning QB or head coach. Those are the two most imported requirements for a GM. Does the owner recognize this, or do they care? The Bills don’t have an NFL QB on their roster. Rex lied his way into the job by saying he could win with the players on the roster. It’s my guess that whoever was going to be chosen, was going to be the guy that told that lie. Now here we go again. Liars, line up. This GM obviously isn’t going to admit that he has no clue, and the owner doesn’t seem to care.
Happy to see that bigmouth gone.
Tom Coughlin, enough is enough. Something this team has lacked for many years is team discipline. Even just to right the ship for a pair of seasons. Rex had a few bad breaks, G-Ro neutering the offense the first 2 weeks, a heavy hit in terms of injuries, but you can’t fold 3 of the last four the way they did. I want Whaley to go as well, but that may be a season away. Tyrod showed competence against Miami, but it needs to be done consistently. He’s not worth $16m, that is a fact. I’d pay Cutler $20m before I’d pay Tyrod $16…
Really, I am looking forward to his role as an analyst on TV. Gruden makes $6 mil at ESPN. Can you believe that?
Have fun starting all over again Bills Fans…
Patriots need someone to polish all their rings.
As a pats fan this is so funny to me.all I remember him talking junk about coach billy.I’m not gonna kiss the rings talk,now go out and find a job Rex 😂😂.go patriots
Rex is loud mouth which makes for very entertaining press conferences and little else. There was a great article back when he was hired on Cold hard football facts (since renamed to Football Nation) on how the biggest loudmouths in NFL coaching history (Rex, his father, Buddy, Jerry Glanville and others) never translated into success on the field.
Good for Buffalo, now they can proceed on putting something positive together, something Rex could never do in a 1,000 years.
The REDSKINS next DC! Book it!
The level of play in the AFCE just jumped exponentially unfortunately it came at the expense of it’s comic relief.
Not being able to call a simple timeout to ice the Dolphins’ kicker at the end of regulation and then only having 10 men on the field for the last big run to set up the winning FG in OT are classic Rex. His teams were always out coached, unprepared, and undisciplined. His teams regressed year after year. He is a buffoon of the highest order.
and the GM stays ???? lol…
only in Cleveland, i mean Buffalo. who cares they both stink
Wow. They only gave him 2 seasons.
———————–
It’s not like he walked into a Browns or Bears situation where there were only a handful of NFL caliber starters on the entire roster. There is enough talent on the Bills to at least be contending for a wildcard by now. QB of course being the glaring exception but plenty of other NFL teams have gotten to the postseason with QBs no better that Taylor.
Now instead of seeing him twice a year we can see him daily on ESPN. Oh joy.
Rex Ryan is just what the Colts need.
Can we call this Rexxit?
Goodbye and good riddance. About time the Bills fired Rex Ryan I thought they’d never do it.
Jeff Fisher will be the next head coach of the Bills
Not a Rex fan but, 2 years is too short a sample.
.
Is the Bills roster much better than 8-8?
.
Didn’t even last 24 months. They’re becoming the new Browns, rebuilding every season or two.
BREAKING NEWS: FOXBORO, MA
Patriot’s Coach Bill Belichick was asked about Rex’s firing.
“That gasbag? Are you kidding me?”
Strike that… no comment!
then he chased the reporter out of the locker room as he laughed uncontrollably…
The Ryan brothers lived off their father’s accomplishments.
fire whaley
Considering his vast experience with the AFC East, he’s likely in consideration for the Miami and/or New England positions next.
This has been the greatest year of my life.
Can’t wait for that clueless Browns owner and his equally clueless wife to hire him…
“As for Ryan, his days as an NFL head coach are likely done. He’ll either become a defensive coordinator or a television analyst.”
===
Actually, I think that the Ryan Bros. are best suited as the lead act in a traveling 3-ring circus show. Rex can also serve as the carnival-barker.
I am just so glad we still have Mike McCarthy in Green Bay, wasting AR’s last good years.
Now you and your bro can go eat a GD sammich lol
Anthony Lynn will be a good coach for years in buffalo. Good move.
Time to celebrate. Bring on the wings and beer.
I think his shtick will quickly wear thin in the broadcast booth; otherwise an entertaining guy though. Good for the Bills. I’m a Pats fan but still scratched my head about that hire. Time for a new tatoo Rex
Toe jam.
I don’t get the Rex Ryan hate. Maybe Rob, with that goofy hair, but Rex seems like a likeble guy. Maybe not head coach caliber, but a good D.C. some where for sure.
Perhaps the Patriots would take him. He can kiss Bill Belichick’s rings, which is apparently something he has always wanted to do.
He needed to get fired; in his defense he had 8-8 talent at least at QB. But his act gets old fast if he cannot beat the Patriots.
Yes, Jeff Fischer will definitely get the record now!
The thrill of victory, and the agony of da-feet…
Come fix the Packers defense Rex!!
Bills ownership will not tolerate losing, even if it means firing head coaches every 2 years… It’s easy to see the stupidity in this when it’s written down.
Why do posters keep saying he is a DC ?
He ruined a great defense in Buffalo, his last 2 years with NYJ were as well.
Go to ESPN with the other blowhards.
He’s never been HC worthy, makes a great defensive cordinator
I like Rex. No one ever really thought he was “building a bully” or anything resembling the million or so colorful statements he made, but it was all very entertaining if you’re not a Bills fan. He did give the Patriots some trouble early on as the Jets coach, but at this point, it’s clear that head coaching is not his best skill.
I hope he goes for a tv gig because he’d be fantastic.
maybe he can replace that other loudmouth berman. at least rex is funny.
It’s hardly like buffalo is a winning franchise…. plus they’ll have a hard time getting someone good to go coach there. It’s groundhog day.
Good times.
Guy never got a fair shake. Never had a true franchise QB with the Jets or Bills. Never had a good GM to get the needed players for his system. Both of these teams stink and that is why the Pats win all the time.
Glad I’m not a Bills fan…look at the owners record with the Sabres and one might wonder if they can hire the proper execs to run a sports team.
I am just so glad we still have Mike McCarthy in Green Bay, wasting AR’s last good years.
===
Even a loss Sunday night won’t remedy that.
Would another epic playoff debacle bring him down? I doubt it.
It’s like watching the decay of the Roman Empire.
I gotta be honest, I just can’t wait for them to hire a new coach who has accomplished nothing. And then the fans will get all hard again like they did with Rex. And we will hear all the hoopla about them filling the RV lot a week before the patriots come to town. And then… The pats will steam roll them like they always do, and the fans and team will fizzle out. Just like the last two years with Rex.
Free Tyrod!
Host on the Podiatry Network or at least he has his foot in the door .
rabidbillsfan says:
Dec 27, 2016 11:54 AM
Tom Coughlin, enough is enough. Something this team has lacked for many years is team discipline. Even just to right the ship for a pair of seasons. Rex had a few bad breaks, G-Ro neutering the offense the first 2 weeks, a heavy hit in terms of injuries, but you can’t fold 3 of the last four the way they did. I want Whaley to go as well, but that may be a season away. Tyrod showed competence against Miami, but it needs to be done consistently. He’s not worth $16m, that is a fact. I’d pay Cutler $20m before I’d pay Tyrod $16…
” I’d pay Cutler $20m before I’d pay Tyrod $16″ You’re a moron for saying that. You obviously don’t watch any Bills game to even be remotely serious about paying Jay Cutler before paying Tyrod. Tell me what has Cutler done in all these years as a qb? How many playoff games has he been to and won? How many times did he quit on his team? What leadership ability has he shown? I’m a diehard Bills fans but some of you so called fans are a bunch of idiots..
No way he said he was an exceptional above-average coach and he was building a bully what’s up with that
bosco264 says:
Dec 27, 2016 12:01 PM
Not a Rex fan but, 2 years is too short a sample.
——————–
They probably added his failed Jets stint.
There you go Rams!! A dysfunctional coach for a dysfunctional team in a dysfunctional city!!
Sounds like a “marriage made just a little lower than Heaven!”
What’s lost in all this is what a year it’s been for Anthony Lynn, he went from RB coach to OC to HC, talk about climbing the ladder. Only in Buffalo.
With the score tied near the end of overtime, and Rex knowing that a tie would mathematically eliminate the Bills from the playoffs, he punted the ball.
That one decision alone would get most coaches fired.
Was a big mouth in search of a bus ticket. Not head coaching material. DC or position coach.
BA BAM !!!!
I remember all the Jets fans 2+ years ago on this thread telling Bills fans that Rex was not the answer. To the fans of the team where Rex goes next: He is not the answer…
patriotsticketssince1978 says:
Dec 27, 2016 11:49 AM
I hope he goes into broadcasting. He seems like a nice enough guy who could be entertaining. Coaching seems like a grind.
*****************************************************
The guy with the “bleep” button would need a raise if Rex works there.
Rex Ryans downfall was putting all of is faith in Mark Sanchez.
As a patriots fan I can say whoever hires him as a DC and If he will do it is gonna get a serious coordinator.
Sucks as a HC but very very good defensively
The Ryan brothers lived off their father’s accomplishments.
===
Absolute B$
Rex Ryan had a #1 defense twice, once as a HC (NYJ, 2009) once as a coordinator (BAL, 2006)
#1 in fewest points AND fewest yards allowed those seasons. Did Buddy ever pull that off as a head coach??
Rex stood on his own!
I find most shocking that they fired Rob the same time. Not because he didn’t deserve to go – but read between the lines;
“Rob, the only reason you’re here is because of your brother, not because you are a good coach. He’s gone. You’re gone.”
Guy must want to crawl under a rock…
akfinfan says:
Dec 27, 2016 11:46 AM
Ah shucks…..I was hoping Buffalo would keep him around a few more years. I love his baffoonary! Always makes coaching decisions that make me laugh and benefit my team. Go Dolphins!
Buddy I’m a Dolphin fan and you sound like an idiot. The Bills have owned us for the past 3 years as well as Rex’s Jets so pipe down and be happy we are in the playoffs.
I knew something was “afoot”….
billsbackto81 says:
Dec 27, 2016 11:52 AM
“You Dolphin fans have got to stop! Yes you made the playoffs, Congrats! But you barely beat the Bills this year and he completely smoked your team the previous season. Not barely beat, SMOKED! Plus you got swept the previous year as well. Good grief…”
Last year? Nobody cares about last year. YOU got swept this year by a rookie head coach and we gashed you for 500 yds rushing in two games! Oh we also eliminated you from the playoffs at your house and got your coach fired THIS YEAR.
GO DOLPHINS!
Next on the clock: San Diego….or, ummmm, SF…or, ummm, Cincinnati….or, ummmm, Chicago….or, ummm, Minnesota….or, ummmm, Cleveland…
but THEY WON THE OFFSEASON!!!!!!!!!!!!
You know he crushed your colts last year right?
He’s definitely not a head coach, ala his father, but I bet he’d be a fun guy to go fishing or just crack a few beers with. As for tv, he’d be very entertaining, definitely a change from some of the dismal talking heads we are subjected to every week on fox, nbc, cbs, nfl network, bspn.
The bills have won the offseason two years in a row.
Do people actually think someone would hire either of these clowns as a DC? No chance whatsoever.
On the other hand, I do think it is possible for either of them to take a position coach job offered by a friend to help them.
Rob coached LBs in NE and I could see Bill offering that gig again.
Bills ownership/management are idiots. Who do they think will improve on Ryan & Taylor next season? Sure, they didn’t quite get it done this year, but they were close.
Two years of almost but not quite, with tons of injuries, in a division that’s wide open below the Patriots, and they get nervous and start over? So dumb.
Constantly hitting the reset button isn’t going to get it done. This is why teams like this languish.
I think Rex is entertaining to watch. Started becoming sympathetic to the Jets in the playoffs after watching him on Hard Knocks. Sorry he couldn’t make it happen in Buffalo.
Maybe time to go back to being a defensive coordinator, Rex.
Time to oil up the mute button on my remote, if he gets hired as commentator.
Pagano’s replacement???
Somebody better tell that punk Russ Brandon to take a 4 month vacation far away and mind his business.
I heard that there hiring at Nordstroms department store
in women’s shoes.
Listen to the dolphins fans talking crap like they’ve been really relevant the past 15 years. Talking about the bills. Sorry to say but you haven’t owned the bills. You swept this year, we did last year.yiu haven’t been really relevant since before you were always looking up at Jim Kelly throwing all over your team
Kiss the Rings Rex!!
In all seriousness, I always found Rex to be a good defensive coach and a master motivator. He’s not the strategist that the elite minds are but his players play hard for him because he gets them fired up. This helped his D but he was always so inept at offense that he just never could get these guys over the hump consistently because his motivation tatics could only do so much on the side of the ball he is not well versed in. I always found Rex to be hilarious and refreshing change from other coaches but this trait while funny hurt him because of how brash and confident he was in his team. The expectations were so high because of him. It put too much pressure on them especially Mark Sanchez who was rookie on a team where his coach would guarantee SB wins. He promised the playoffs in Buffalo and once again alot of pressure on a player who hadnt started many games at QB in Taylor. I would love Rex as a broadcaster, I think thats his calling but if he wants to still coach I have no doubt he can be a good DC somewhere. Not so sure about Rob anymore.
Will Rex kiss Bill’s rings now?
That’s too bad, really. He’s the most entertaining personality in the NFL…. That said, he took a couple pretty good teams and moved them backwards
Both as head coach of the Jets and Bills, Rex promised a lot, but did not deliver.
Oh man ! Who are we make fun of now ?
Todd Bowles will be available.
Good decision or not, these owners/management need to quit hiring guys and firing them after a year or 2 or 3. Like it or not it takes time to build a team, sometimes the team is already built and some coach gets extremely lucky and looks good for it, Kubiak, for example. Don’t hire them though if you don’t feel like you can hang with them through the good and the bad.
The coaching carousel teams continue to not do well, no matter who they put in each year.
when Rex guaranteed a football championship in Buffalo, he neglected to share that he meant the lingerie league…
Amazing that people still think this guy is a great D coordinator considering what happened in Buffalo under his term.
If you are going to talk the talk you need to walk the walk.
He did the talking, and is being forced to do the walking.
Or something….
Note to CBS. Please hire Rex and get rid of #talked about Phil Simms.
He’ll either become a defensive coordinator or a television analyst or a member of Donald Trump’s cabinet.
And to think Marvin Lewis has been given 15 years.
Bears fan here. After watching Matt Barkley throw 5 Interceptions, and the Bears keying in on the 3rd overall pick….
7-8 with a chance to finish at .500 in his second season doesn’t seem to bad to me.
Makes you wonder how a guy like Mike McCoy keeps his job….
Rex Ryan on a studio show might actually get me to watch studio shows again
Jax his next new home!!!
Time to change the wrap on that truck!
He’ll be yet another talking head making $$ and never won anything
No coach can turn Buff around it is one of those doomed loser cities.
I love it!!! Rex Ryan has always been a blowhard bully. He anointed himself a great coach and the media bought it. The facts say otherwise, however.
Some other nitwit owner will probably give Rex another chance at a head coaching job. Why, I’ll never know.
And Rex’s brother Rob is even worse! If he gets another job in the NFL I’ll be stunned.
Both of these guys are living off their father’s reputation. And he was a lousy head coach as well, and also a blowhard.
Whoever said the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree must have known the Ryans.
If Ryan doesn’t get another HC’ing job, you can bet the networks will line up to hire him. They love hiring big mouth losers.
I am not a Rex fan, but it seems to me that 1) Rex was his own worst enemy, his mouth wrote checks his coaching could not cash, and 2) he was too focused on Belicheck and the Patriots. He wasted too much time preparing for NE and not enough for the team they’re playing this week. To allow Ajay to run for 200 yards, not one but twice is not acceptable. The defense got worse each year.
Two blowhards down with one shot! Great work by the Bills owners!
Baltimore could use a new DC.
donbat67 says:
Dec 27, 2016 1:00 PM
Oh man ! Who are we make fun of now ?
————————–
Kubiak!!!
My congratulations to Buffalo fans
My condolences to Buffalo Wild Wings owners in Western New York.
Pretty bad that he was axed with 3 years still remaining on his deal…they couldn’t take him anymore…
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Oh, well, it was fun while it lasted. Not really, but I’m trying to say something nice. I bet he still has a giant blowup poster of that time he beat the Patriots in the playoffs on one whole wall of his house. High point of his career, right there.
“I have one more shot to be head coach and I have to get it done,” he said. “I understand I won’t have another opportunity and don’t want another opportunity. This is the shot that I want.”
Be a man of your word Rexy and never darken the NFL’s doors again, (that goes double for your brother Baby Huey)
And to think Marvin Lewis has been given 15 years.
===
Do you forget how AWFUL the Bengals were before he was hired? They were one of the worst teams in the history of pro sports, not just the NFL.
He had a good run. Shame he couldn’t win in the Playoffs.
He never had the makings of a varsity athlete
Get out of that division, Rex. Don’t be surprised if he is in Chicago in some role next year.
Tesla announced today they are building a production plant in Buffalo.
Bills need to follow that lead and hire the most intelligent and dynamic coach they can find — no more of these rah-rah types that sell the sizzle and forget the steak.