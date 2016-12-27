Brandon Graham: DeSean Jackson told me he’s coming back to Philly

With rumors and reports swirling that the Eagles will make a run at bringing back receiver DeSean Jackson after his contract with Washington expires in March, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham says it’s happening.
“It’s an exciting feeling to get an Eagle back,” Graham said Monday, via CSNPhilly.com. “I’m excited because he should have never left. Everybody knows that DeSean, yes, things were happening while he was here, but he’s a good guy. I used to be with him all the time.
“I’m just happy because I kinda knew already. I’ve talked to him. I talked to him when Doug [Pederson] got hired. He was like, ‘Tell Coach come get me.’ We have fun during the season. He’s like, ‘B.G., I’ll be back.’ But now that it’s official, as far as the season about to be over, I think you’ll be hearing a lot of noise about DeSean. . . . I’m saying official as far as the end of season, now we’re gonna really see.”
We won’t see until March, because Jackson will continue to be under contract with Washington until then. And, until then, the Eagles should tread lightly. If there’s any reason to think that the Eagles are talking to Jackson before they should, the Eagles could face tampering charges.
If the move occurs, it’ll be a reunion for player and the team that drafted him, four years after the Eagles unceremoniously dumped Jackson following the most productive year of his career.
He still has work to do in Washington, however. A win against the Giants puts Jackson and his current team in the playoffs, giving the 30-year-old wideout a chance to chase what would be an unlikely championship before changing teams.
They’d be better off getting McCoy back, but that will never happen.
I am surprised how these guys understand cover formations and snap counts but dont understand what tampering and ties are.
First off — Why would you publicly talk about this? Is this a friend starting this convo to help a friend in his contract negotiations, or is he just dumb?
As explosive as Desean can be, he certainly isn’t what he once was, and I know he was liked in Philly, but I’m not sure I’d be dying to bring him back at his price tag. The Eagles do need help at WR though…
Yeah, Redskins cant and wont pay his $9 million next year. We will resign Pierre Garcon instead and Crowder and Doctson will have to carry the torch. I’m hoping Jackson’s $9 mil gets put into the D-line and maybe middle line-backing corp since we cannot stop the run worth a darn. I wish DeSean well and him and Wentz might be a fearsome duo for a couple years.
There is no tampering when a player expresses who they want to play for, or when other players express who they want to play with. Nothing in any of the statements comes from the Eagles. It all comes from players and players are allowed to say what they want about who they want to play for. There is no law that prevents a player under contract from saying “I can’t wait until this contract ends so I can go back to Philadelphia”, none.
.
The Patriots should sign him. Belichick loves guys who put their contract first.
Belichick: ” we’re onto Miami ”
Jackson: “I got me a big money deal in Philly”
.
Well shady might be back also they just fired Rex benched tyrod and look like they might be in rebuild mode and with shady due 7 mill next yr they might just get rid of him..
Because he was such a joy to have around the first time….
The Eagles need Jackson AND another wide receiver. But I don’t know if their salary cap situation will allow for that. They could draft one, but we all saw how well that worked with Agholor.