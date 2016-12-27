Brandon Graham: DeSean Jackson told me he’s coming back to Philly

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 1:18 PM EST

With rumors and reports swirling that the Eagles will make a run at bringing back receiver DeSean Jackson after his contract with Washington expires in March, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham says it’s happening.

“It’s an exciting feeling to get an Eagle back,” Graham said Monday, via CSNPhilly.com. “I’m excited because he should have never left. Everybody knows that DeSean, yes, things were happening while he was here, but he’s a good guy. I used to be with him all the time.

“I’m just happy because I kinda knew already. I’ve talked to him. I talked to him when Doug [Pederson] got hired. He was like, ‘Tell Coach come get me.’ We have fun during the season. He’s like, ‘B.G., I’ll be back.’ But now that it’s official, as far as the season about to be over, I think you’ll be hearing a lot of noise about DeSean. . . . I’m saying official as far as the end of season, now we’re gonna really see.”

We won’t see until March, because Jackson will continue to be under contract with Washington until then. And, until then, the Eagles should tread lightly. If there’s any reason to think that the Eagles are talking to Jackson before they should, the Eagles could face tampering charges.

If the move occurs, it’ll be a reunion for player and the team that drafted him, four years after the Eagles unceremoniously dumped Jackson following the most productive year of his career.

He still has work to do in Washington, however. A win against the Giants puts Jackson and his current team in the playoffs, giving the 30-year-old wideout a chance to chase what would be an unlikely championship before changing teams.