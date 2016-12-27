Browns waive Jonathan Cooper

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 4:21 PM EST

The Browns waived offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper on Tuesday and activated offensive lineman Alvin Bailey.

The Browns had claimed Cooper via waivers from the Patriots in October. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Cooper was traded by the Cardinals to the Patriots last March.

Cooper played in five games with the Browns. He didn’t play in a game with the Patriots.

Bailey had been suspended after being arrested for DUI early in the season.