Browns waive Jonathan Cooper

The Browns waived offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper on Tuesday and activated offensive lineman Alvin Bailey.
The Browns had claimed Cooper via waivers from the Patriots in October. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Cooper was traded by the Cardinals to the Patriots last March.
Cooper played in five games with the Browns. He didn’t play in a game with the Patriots.
Bailey had been suspended after being arrested for DUI early in the season.
There goes another top ten can’t miss draft pick headed to the car wash.
Safe to say his next career will not be in football?
Now that Cooper has been broken down to dust, Belicheck can add sweat and begin to mold him. Time to come back to Foxboro and let the magic begin…Nah!….Screw it loser.
Did this guy just not want to work once he got to the pros? He looked like an absolute can’t miss prospect.
aarons444 says:
Dec 27, 2016 4:43 PM
————————————————————–Broke his leg in the preseason during his rookie year and was never the same.
4 years of good pay. Stays in better shape than the average Joe. No risk of head injuries cuz he didn’t play enough. College degree. Still only 26 y/0. I think he’ll be fine. He might even make a few more bucks in the pro’s for doing nuthin’.