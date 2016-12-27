 Skip to content

Browns waive Jonathan Cooper

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Jonathan Cooper #64 of the Cleveland Browns laughs with Brandon Tate #15 of the Buffalo Bills after the game at New Era Field on December 18, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Browns waived offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper on Tuesday and activated offensive lineman Alvin Bailey.

The Browns had claimed Cooper via waivers from the Patriots in October. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Cooper was traded by the Cardinals to the Patriots last March.

Cooper played in five games with the Browns. He didn’t play in a game with the Patriots.

Bailey had been suspended after being arrested for DUI early in the season.

5 Responses to “Browns waive Jonathan Cooper”
  1. bosco264 says: Dec 27, 2016 4:23 PM

    There goes another top ten can’t miss draft pick headed to the car wash.

  2. bassplucker says: Dec 27, 2016 4:24 PM

    Safe to say his next career will not be in football?

  3. spotsdad says: Dec 27, 2016 4:31 PM

    Now that Cooper has been broken down to dust, Belicheck can add sweat and begin to mold him. Time to come back to Foxboro and let the magic begin…Nah!….Screw it loser.

  4. aarons444 says: Dec 27, 2016 4:43 PM

    Did this guy just not want to work once he got to the pros? He looked like an absolute can’t miss prospect.

  5. carloswlassiter says: Dec 27, 2016 4:58 PM

    aarons444 says:
    Dec 27, 2016 4:43 PM

    Did this guy just not want to work once he got to the pros? He looked like an absolute can’t miss prospect.
    ————————————————————–Broke his leg in the preseason during his rookie year and was never the same.

  6. spotsdad says: Dec 27, 2016 5:01 PM

    4 years of good pay. Stays in better shape than the average Joe. No risk of head injuries cuz he didn’t play enough. College degree. Still only 26 y/0. I think he’ll be fine. He might even make a few more bucks in the pro’s for doing nuthin’.

