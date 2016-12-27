Buccaneers need a major miracle

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 7:29 PM EST

The last two playoff spots in this year’s 12-team field most likely will be claimed by two of three franchises: Green Bay, Detroit, and Washington. But there’s a fourth team with a wafer-thin chance at crashing the postseason tournament.

The Buccaneers, who chased five straight wins with two straight losses, are still alive. But they need a miracle to get there. A parting-of-the-Red-Sea-style miracle.

First, they need to beat the Panthers. They also need the Lions to beat the Packers, the Titans to beat the Texans, the Colts to beat the Jaguars, the Cowboys to beat the Eagles, the 49ers to beat the Seahawks, and Washington and the Giants to play to a tie.

So, basically, the Bucs are done. They have only themselves to blame; if they had followed that quintet of wins with just one victory in games against the Cowboys and Saints, the Bucs would be in striking distance of their first playoff appearance since 2007.

As it stands, they’ll be a trendy pick to make it to the playoffs in 2017. If they don’t, there will be plenty of pressure on plenty of people in 2018.