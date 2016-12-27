Buccaneers need a major miracle

The last two playoff spots in this year’s 12-team field most likely will be claimed by two of three franchises: Green Bay, Detroit, and Washington. But there’s a fourth team with a wafer-thin chance at crashing the postseason tournament.
The Buccaneers, who chased five straight wins with two straight losses, are still alive. But they need a miracle to get there. A parting-of-the-Red-Sea-style miracle.
First, they need to beat the Panthers. They also need the Lions to beat the Packers, the Titans to beat the Texans, the Colts to beat the Jaguars, the Cowboys to beat the Eagles, the 49ers to beat the Seahawks, and Washington and the Giants to play to a tie.
So, basically, the Bucs are done. They have only themselves to blame; if they had followed that quintet of wins with just one victory in games against the Cowboys and Saints, the Bucs would be in striking distance of their first playoff appearance since 2007.
As it stands, they’ll be a trendy pick to make it to the playoffs in 2017. If they don’t, there will be plenty of pressure on plenty of people in 2018.
maybe they should sign tebow then
They tried he refused to switch positions.
Forget the last 2 game skid and previous 5 straight wins, it was the first 8 games in which they blew it.
honest question: what do the AFC teams have to do with the Bucs playoff chances?
First, they need to beat the Panthers. They also need the Lions to beat the Packers, the Titans to beat the Texans, the Colts to beat the Jaguars, the Cowboys to beat the Eagles, the 49ers to beat the Seahawks, and Washington and the Giants to play to a tie.
Somebody has a headache.
“Crab legs, Jameis. All ye want!”, God cackled gleefully, before breaking off into a harsh smoker’s cough and waving the parted sea back over top of the Bucs as they were half way across.
“honest question: what do the AFC teams have to do with the Bucs playoff chances?”
**********************************************
It has to do with those crazy tie breakers, strength of schedule, point differential against a common foe, things like that.
I see Sheldon Cooper standing in front of one of his crazy boards figuring it out.
Seemed completely possible up until the tie game.
So your telling me theres a chance.
Shouldn’t be pressure on anyone. They’ve overachieved frankly the last 2 years. That team last year was a 4 to 6-win team roster wise, and this team this year was a 6 or 7 win team, and they’re at 8, second straight year in the playoff hunt. This is why teams never build correctly. They have the QB right. They have a great WR to go with him. They drafted a good young pass rusher in Spence. Hargraves was a good pick. Alexander was a great pick. Marpette and Smith were good picks, even though Smith should be playing RT. That Aguayo pick was still stupid, but if you add a couple of more drafts to this, especially on their safeties and defensive and offensive lines, then they’ll be really good in a couple of years. Kneejerk fan wants to blow it up in 2 years and start over, which is what the bad franchises do.
Better chance of a tie between Washington and NY than the 49ers beating Seattle.
every couple of years the bucs get close but not good enough… then drop off again!
Jameis just needs to grow up on the field. Im a hardcore bucs and noles fan and i love the guy but theres a lot of work to be done. The bucs have talent on both sides of the ball but not enough for a championship. Hopefully we can have a couple more solid drafts and pick up some quality free agents to make it to the next level. All in all im satisfied with this season but we definitely need to add more talent.