Bucs sign a running back, place Cameron Brate on IR

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 4:09 PM EST

The Buccaneers have made a couple of roster moves ahead of the final week of the regular season.

The team announced on Tuesday that tight end Cameron Brate has been placed on injured reserve. Brate suffered a back injury against the Saints last weekend and it will end what’s been a productive season for the Harvard product.

Brate caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns while playing in every game and starting 10 times. Brate began to emerge in the offseason and beat out the since-released Austin Seferian-Jenkins for playing time, a move that paid off as he and quarterback Jameis Winston enjoyed good chemistry with one another.

The Bucs filled the roster spot by signing running back Russell Hansbrough off of the Giants practice squad. Hansbrough signed with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie this offseason and had a stint on the active roster before landing with the Giants.

Hansbrough’s return gives the Bucs five running backs and may be a signal that Doug Martin’s Week 16 benching will extend into the finale against the Panthers.