Bucs sign a running back, place Cameron Brate on IR

The Buccaneers have made a couple of roster moves ahead of the final week of the regular season.
The team announced on Tuesday that tight end Cameron Brate has been placed on injured reserve. Brate suffered a back injury against the Saints last weekend and it will end what’s been a productive season for the Harvard product.
Brate caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns while playing in every game and starting 10 times. Brate began to emerge in the offseason and beat out the since-released Austin Seferian-Jenkins for playing time, a move that paid off as he and quarterback Jameis Winston enjoyed good chemistry with one another.
The Bucs filled the roster spot by signing running back Russell Hansbrough off of the Giants practice squad. Hansbrough signed with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie this offseason and had a stint on the active roster before landing with the Giants.
Hansbrough’s return gives the Bucs five running backs and may be a signal that Doug Martin’s Week 16 benching will extend into the finale against the Panthers.
Can someone explain to me the signing of players from another team’s practice squad? Are they under contract but available to sign with another team at their discretion? Do the Giants in this case get any sort of compensation?
If a practice squad player is signed to another team’s active roster, they will receive a minimum of three game checks, no matter how long they remain on that active roster. They can be cut after a week, but they’re still getting three game checks.
.
Brate is a classic overachiever. He’s not shifty or lightning quick, but has a habit of getting open, especially in the red zone.
.
Looks like Doug Martin’s days as a Buc are numbered. There’s got to be more to this story then what we are hearing.