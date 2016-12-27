Chargers put another running back on IR, which makes 19

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 7:06 AM EST

It’s almost not news anymore when the Chargers put a player on injured reserve, especially a running back.

But when Kenneth Farrow became their 19th player this season to go on IR, it could have them finishing up the season Sunday against the Chiefs with their sixth or seventh choice at the position.

Via Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Farrow’s going on IR with a shoulder injury, and they’re not certain about the status of Melvin Gordon, who has missed the last two weeks with a hip injury. Gordon would like to return, in part to get the three yards he needs to reach 1,000 for the season, but they’re not sure that’s the best idea.

“He’s worked extremely hard,” McCoy said of Gordon. “I know he wants to get out there and play, but like I’ve said all along, with all the players — not just Mel — we’re going to look out for the best interests of the individual first and see. As long as he’s ready to go out there and we think that’s the best thing, and he can go out and cut it loose and be Mel, we’ll see where that goes from here.”

The Chargers have also lost running backs Branden Oliver, Danny Woodhead and Dexter McCluster to season-ending injuries. In fact, it’s a trend there, with at least one player going on IR after 11 of their 15 games.