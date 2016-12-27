Chiefs trying to be cautious with injured stars

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is trying to manage injuries as best he can, and that meant ignoring the lobbying of one of his players Sunday night.
Reid said running back Spencer Ware wanted to finish the game against the Broncos after a rib injury, but he didn’t let him. Ware had an MRI.
“He could have played,” Reid said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “I decided to keep him out. He was sore.”
“I think we just take it day by day and see,” Reid said. “It felt a little bit better than it did the day before. He felt like things were getting better. That’s what we’re going on here.
“It’s just a matter of that thing calming down a little bit and he’ll be back.”
The Chiefs have made do with some serious injury issues all year, but clearly need as much as they can get from both Ware and Houston as they prepare for the postseason.
Andy Reid is Marvin Lewis and Marvin Lewis is Andy Reid.
Both tighten up and lose when the chips are down.
The Chiefs should be wary of the Chargers. San Diego has often pulled a rabbit out of their hats with late season upset victories . Phillip Rivers still has the ability to light people up.
Enjoy the one and done in the playoffs.