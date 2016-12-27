 Skip to content

Chiefs trying to be cautious with injured stars

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 7:44 AM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 28: Outside linebacker Justin Houston #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after sacking quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers during the first half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 28, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is trying to manage injuries as best he can, and that meant ignoring the lobbying of one of his players Sunday night.

Reid said running back Spencer Ware wanted to finish the game against the Broncos after a rib injury, but he didn’t let him. Ware had an MRI.

He could have played,” Reid said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “I decided to keep him out. He was sore.”

Likewise, they’re trying to play things cautiously with outside linebacker Justin Houston, who was held out after he experienced swelling in his surgically repaired knee. Houston missed the first nine games, but had played the last five before he was deactivated. Reid said the hope was having him well for the playoffs.

“I think we just take it day by day and see,” Reid said. “It felt a little bit better than it did the day before. He felt like things were getting better. That’s what we’re going on here.

“It’s just a matter of that thing calming down a little bit and he’ll be back.”

The Chiefs have made do with some serious injury issues all year, but clearly need as much as they can get from both Ware and Houston as they prepare for the postseason.

