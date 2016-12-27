Chip Kelly has had no discussions with ownership about 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 1:01 AM EST

The 49ers are expected to fire G.M. Trent Baalke after the season ends. The fate of coach Chip Kelly isn’t yet known.

On Monday, Kelly was asked by reporters whether he had spoken to ownership about 2017.

“No,” Kelly said.

Asked if he expects the conversation to occur next week, after the regular season ends, Kelly said this: “You would think that’s when it would happen, right?”

Asked whether he believes he’s returning next year, Kelly said this: “I’m concerned with Seattle. So, that’s not a discussion, shouldn’t be discussed during the season. So, we’ll discuss it after the season.”

Working in Kelly’s favor is the reality that the 49ers are currently paying former coach Jim Tomsula not to coach the team and will likely be paying G.M. Trent Baalke not to generally manage the team. At some point, the sheer volume of buyouts can’t be justified.

Working against Kelly is the possibility that ownership will press the reset button or hire a G.M. who has the ability to change coaches immediately, if he chooses to do so. Also, because Kelly’s contract with the Eagles ran through 2017, the 49ers may be able to avoid a large chunk of the buyout obligation for next year since the Eagles arguably would be on the hook for whatever he was due to make next year in Philly, with the 49ers responsible for the excess. (They’d still be on the hook for 2018 and 2019 at roughly $6 million per year, less any coaching revenue Kelly realizes elsewhere.)

At some point, worrying about paying former employees needs to take a back seat to concerns about the ongoing influx of revenue. Fans need a reason to engage with the team, and 49ers fans currently don’t have many. Kelly eventually could end up being shown the door not as a matter of football business but as a matter of the business of football.