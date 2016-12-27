Chuck Pagano: I take full responsibility for “unacceptable” season

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 8:44 AM EST

When the Colts finished 8-8 last season, it was easy to blame the absence of quarterback Andrew Luck for nine games for their lack of success compared to the previous three seasons.

Luck missed nine games overall in 2015, which made it difficult for the Colts to compete on a weekly basis but there’s no such built-in excuse this time around. Luck’s only missed one game this year, but the team still finds itself in need of a win over the Jaguars in Week 17 just to equal last year’s record.

On Monday, coach Chuck Pagano said that he takes “full responsibility” for the team falling short of expectations.

“The record is what it is, I can’t change history,” Pagano said, via the Indianapolis Star. “All we can do is keep moving forward and try to rectify what’s taken place. It’s not this organization. It’s unacceptable. Every man and coach up and down these hallways will tell you that. The standard is the standard. We know what the expectations are and that is to win. That’s what everybody came here to do.”

Owner Jim Irsay said earlier this month that he wasn’t anticipating any major changes, although he said that before the Colts were officially out of the playoff picture and he also noted that could change. If he shares Pagano’s feeling that this year’s results were unacceptable and that Pagano was responsible for things ending up that way, that change could come after Week 17 comes to an end.