Curious timing ties Buffalo’s hands for Week 17

The Bills last played three days ago. With five days until their next game, they’ve fired their head coach and his don’t-call-it-nepotism right-hand man.
So why did they wait so long to move on from Rex Ryan?
The most obvious explanation is that the Bills didn’t want to be accused of insensitivity for firing Ryan during the holidays. But with three years left on a contract (assuming it’s all guaranteed) at more than $5 million per year, giving Ryan an eight-figure parting gift would have been a far cry from issuing a pink slip to a blue-collar worker on a white Christmas.
Unless interim coach Anthony Lynn knew that he’d be taking over, he’s now in a tougher position to succeed because he has three fewer days to get ready for his on-the-job audition. Which will make it harder for the Bills to win on Sunday against the Jets.
At least Lynn is getting more time than Rams interim coach John Fassel received for his debut. Two weeks ago, the Rams fired Jeff Fisher on a Monday — and the Rams played on a Thursday.
Come on. It’s the Jets. How much preparation do you need?
Barring something unusual happening, it’s Lynn’s job to lose. Pegula knows that Lynn is going to get a bunch of head coaching interviews this offseason, and most of them are going to be sincere and not Rooney Rule requirement fillers. This is kind of like the Lovie Brown/Dirk Koetter situation in Tampa last year. As for the timing of the Rex firing, maybe Rex finally approached Pegula for some clarity on his situation, and they agreed to end the charade now.
“The most obvious explanation is that the Bills didn’t want to be accused of insensitivity for firing Ryan during the holidays.”
Lolz these guys get paid millions every year. “Insensitivity” should have nothing to do with firing a bad coach. All getting fired at the holidays for these people means is getting to spend much more time with their families and not having to worry a single moment that they can’t pay their bills in the future.

Marvin Lewis sure is gonna have his pick of rebuilding jobs after The Bengals let him go. The sad thing is that he’ll be a significant upgrade over what most of these teams have been running out there.
Interim coaches don’t “prepare” teams to be “ready” for games, at least not interim coaches who only going to be there for 1 game.
The offensive staff prepares the offense, the defensive staff prepares the defense, and the interim head coach stands on the sideline with his head set on trying to look “coachey”.
Now get rid of Brandon and Whaley, and the future will look bright…btw, Lynn shouldn’t even be on the radar; get a real “tried and true” head coach either at the college or pro level.