Del Rio doesn’t second-guess having Derek Carr in game

The Raiders lost quarterback Derek Carr to a fractured fibula during last Saturday’s game and the injury occurred with the Raiders up 33-14 in the fourth quarter.
That’s led some to wonder if the Raiders, who had already clinched a playoff spot, should have been more cautious about having Carr in a game they led by three scores. Coach Jack Del Rio got a question on that topic during his Monday press conference and said he wasn’t second-guessing himself. Del Rio pointed to Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s ability to put up points quickly, something he did to cut the score to 33-25 before the game was over.
“We felt we had to keep the pedal down on that opponent and that quarterback in that game,” Del Rio said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “You’re talking about a team facing elimination. We knew they were going to get everything they had to close the game any way they could. And we were prepared for that. The question would be a little different if it was like, ‘Coach, don’t you think you got a little conservative there? What the heck, you let them come back.’ And we’d be sitting here with a frown on our face because we wouldn’t have won our 12th game. So I think … I’ll just leave it at that.”
Colts linebacker Trent Cole got past Raiders left tackle Donald Penn on second-and-18 after Penn slipped on the play and it was the first time that Penn has allowed a sack this season. It was also one of the few times the Colts got pressure on Carr all day and Carr has been sacked less frequently than any other quarterback in the league on per-dropback basis this season.
Those things all likely factored into Del Rio’s decision making along with his thoughts of a Colts comeback. Hindsight says the Raiders could have done otherwise, but, in the moment, it’s not hard to understand the coach’s thought process.
With the softening of defensive rules, any good offense can put up 3 scores in the space of 3-5 minutes. All it takes is a couple of long bombs that are completions or draw penalties.
The days of being up by 3 scores and you know you’re going to win are long gone. We see this all the time.
That’s why people who whine that one team or other is “running up the score” are being ridiculous. Teams can score 28-35 points in a half if they get hot.
You fantasy football geeks wanted this, so the league pandered to you, and this is what you get.
Who was honestly suggesting they pull him from the game that they are only up by 2 TD’s and a FG with 11+ minutes to play and there is a BYE, seeding, and home field advantage still on the line??? Absolutely no one. This is clearly a case of hindsight being 20/20.
He would have gotten tore up if he pulled Carr and the Colts completed the comeback. The raiders ended up converting a 3rd and 7 with 2 minutes left to prevent the Colts from getting the ball back down only 8 points. This conversation is a waste of breath. Carr should have been in there, it was just bad luck.
It can happen on any play…just the luck of the draw… Let’s go McLovin!!!!
Second guessing here is lame. The game was underfoot still as was/is a tight playoff seeding race. 19 points ahead with double digit minutes left against Andrew Luck is not garbage time.
Football is rough and sometimes cruel. All players take the risk.
Don’t sleep on McGloin and a Raider team with an even deeper cause after the injury. Go Raiders!
Del Rio shouldn’t be second guessing it. He made the correct call. It wasn’t exactly the Rams offense they were facing.
It’s always easy to second guess moves when something goes wrong BUT imagine the national uproar if that had been Belichick leaving in Brady. Pundits still wouldn’t have stopped calling the move “arrogant”. Del Rio is getting off lucky. Raiders are still going to make some noise in the playoffs.
You can get Joe Theismanned on any play, first to last.
Very sad to lose Carr, but I think Del Rio was justified in playing the starters. Luck and company are to good to try and run the clock out on.
Proud of ya Raiders!
Damn Penn has only allowed one sack all season and it’s this one. Dude gonna tear someone’s ears off next week!
In the game, of course he should be in..now passing while up by 19 and your running backs are close to averaging like 8-9 yards a carry is where the issue lies. RUN THE BALL!!