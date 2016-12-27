 Skip to content

Derek Carr possibly could be ready for the Super Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 11:59 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after SaQwan Edwards #30 and scores against the Indianapolis Colts on a five-yard pass during their NFL game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Raiders will be moving forward without quarterback Derek Carr. If they somehow progress to the Super Bowl without him, the Raiders could potentially get him back.

Carr had surgery on Tuesday to repair a broken leg suffered Saturday against the Colts. He tweeted on Tuesday that the procedure “couldn’t have gone better,” and that he “received great news.”

According to ESPN, Carr will be out for six to eight weeks — and the possibility of Carr being ready for the Super Bowl hasn’t been ruled out.

Of course, if the team gets to the Super Bowl without him, that likely will mean that backup Matt McGloin has played well in Carr’s place. And that could make the Raiders more inclined to stick with what’s working.

The best news is that, no matter how things unfold for the rest of the current season, Carr should be ready for go in 2017.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
10 Responses to “Derek Carr possibly could be ready for the Super Bowl”
  1. dickshotdogs says: Dec 28, 2016 12:01 AM

    Better hurry, tickets are going fast.

  2. ikeclanton says: Dec 28, 2016 12:03 AM

    No chance of this happening.

  3. idun215 says: Dec 28, 2016 12:04 AM

    Hey Matt McGloin now is your chance to get your Matt Flynn payday.

  4. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Dec 28, 2016 12:05 AM

    Great news!
    Best wishes Derek.

  5. packmanfan says: Dec 28, 2016 12:07 AM

    Shouldn’t we wait and see what happens first?
    Way, way, way too early to even start thinking of who is going to QB the Raiders in the SB when they haven’t even played one down in a playoff game.

  6. dickebyrd says: Dec 28, 2016 12:09 AM

    L.O.L.

  7. maiphatdong says: Dec 28, 2016 12:09 AM

    HAHAHA, good one!

  8. r8rnuck says: Dec 28, 2016 12:11 AM

    raiders fan here and that IF is a biiiiiiig IF

  9. peytonmanningsforehead says: Dec 28, 2016 12:14 AM

    How is it that the team that won the off season isn’t talking about preparing for the Superbowl? I’m sure that firing Train Wrecks Ryan with one game left will make all the difference.

  10. war27 says: Dec 28, 2016 12:17 AM

    Do you honestly think the Raiders stick with McGloin if Carr is available and they make the superbowl????????????

    C’mon Florio.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!