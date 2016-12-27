Derek Carr possibly could be ready for the Super Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 11:59 PM EST

The Raiders will be moving forward without quarterback Derek Carr. If they somehow progress to the Super Bowl without him, the Raiders could potentially get him back.

Carr had surgery on Tuesday to repair a broken leg suffered Saturday against the Colts. He tweeted on Tuesday that the procedure “couldn’t have gone better,” and that he “received great news.”

According to ESPN, Carr will be out for six to eight weeks — and the possibility of Carr being ready for the Super Bowl hasn’t been ruled out.

Of course, if the team gets to the Super Bowl without him, that likely will mean that backup Matt McGloin has played well in Carr’s place. And that could make the Raiders more inclined to stick with what’s working.

The best news is that, no matter how things unfold for the rest of the current season, Carr should be ready for go in 2017.