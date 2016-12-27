Dez Bryant was “really nervous” to throw a pass

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 10:27 AM EST

Wide receiver Dez Bryant caught two touchdown passes in Monday night’s win over the Lions, moving him into second place on the franchise touchdown reception list with 66 for his career.

That total illustrates that it was nothing new to see Bryant come down with a pass in the end zone, but the Cowboys did break out something out of left field during the game. With the Cowboys up 28-21 on the Detroit 10-yard-line late in the third quarter, Bryant took a pitch from Dak Prescott on an apparent end around. Bryant didn’t run for the end zone, though.

Bryant pulled up and threw a left-handed pass to tight end Jason Witten in the end zone, something he said he’s been asking the team’s coaches to call for an “extremely long time.”

“We didn’t know he was going to call that play,” Bryant said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “So unexpected. We didn’t know. He called it, and I was like, ‘Oh s—.’ … I was really nervous.”

It’s been a season full of unexpected results for the Cowboys and Bryant having more touchdown passes than Tony Romo is certainly not something many people would have been predicting when the year got underway.