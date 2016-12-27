 Skip to content

Don’t expect John Harbaugh to be this year’s surprise firing

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 7:56 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images) Getty Images

Every year it seems there’s a surprise firing in the NFL. Last year, it was former Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith. Some have speculated that Ravens coach John Harbaugh could be this year’s candidate for a bolt-from-the-blue termination.

As one source explained it, there’s “no chance” John Harbaugh will be let go by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Harbaugh quietly has received at some point a contract extension that gives him security beyond 2017. Previously, John Harbaugh received a new contract prior to the 2013 season, after winning a Super Bowl. Rumors linking John Harbaugh to the Michigan job in 2014 may have resulted in his latest extension.

It’s possible, in theory, that Harbaugh could be inclined to move on after nine years in Baltimore. Regarded in league circles as even more intense and competitive than his brother Jim (but generally considered to be better at keeping it under control publicly), John Harbaugh potentially could reach a point at which he wants to move on, especially with the Rams job open and multiple coaches under contract with other teams reportedly interested. There’s currently no tangible reason, however, to believe that John Harbaugh has acquired a case of wanderlust.

Harbaugh took the Ravens to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons. Since then, the Ravens have made it to the playoffs only one out of four times. After reaching the final eight and nearly beating New England in the 2014 postseason, Baltimore has failed to make it to the playoffs in each of the last two years.

While that may result in some increased pressure for 2017, it’s not enough to make John Harbaugh this year’s surprise firing.

Which, of course, would definitely make it a surprise if he’s fired.

16 Responses to “Don’t expect John Harbaugh to be this year’s surprise firing”
  1. zaphod424242 says: Dec 27, 2016 7:58 PM

    How can we expect it if it’s a surprise?

  2. exinsidetrader says: Dec 27, 2016 7:58 PM

    Very good coach.
    Many teams could do worse and have.

  3. ctiggs says: Dec 27, 2016 8:02 PM

    Well we know he wont take the job for my Niners

  4. tylereifertisunstoppable says: Dec 27, 2016 8:03 PM

    Who is “some”? First I’ve heard it mentioned.

  5. 33vikes says: Dec 27, 2016 8:05 PM

    Leave a perennial competitor for Klown Kolledge in LA?

    Nope.

  6. jvw1982 says: Dec 27, 2016 8:07 PM

    He would be picked up by Buffalo, Jax or LA before the week was out…..Balt may need a change but John would have a job with good pay and final say if he wanted too…it would work out for both of them if he was the surprise firing….or better yet just trade him to LA…..

  7. djbumbaclot says: Dec 27, 2016 8:08 PM

    I mean….. with so few competent coaches out there the Ravens would be dumb to fire him. Probably a half dozen teams out there would want him immediately.

  8. filthymcnasty3 says: Dec 27, 2016 8:09 PM

    Surprise!!!!

    Mike Zimmer.

  9. lynnko says: Dec 27, 2016 8:09 PM

    and who would be worthy of replacing him?
    this team plays hard for him, is not as talented as previous years teams and lacks playmakers
    no reasonable person wants John gone

  10. ariani1985 says: Dec 27, 2016 8:14 PM

    Mike McCheesburger in green Bay?

  11. schultzbrigade says: Dec 27, 2016 8:15 PM

    This reminds me of Philly and Andy Reid. How’s Philly been doing since he left? How about KC?

  12. valentino8100 says: Dec 27, 2016 8:17 PM

    Hard to imagine Harbaugh being let go by the Ravens. The truth is, he is a far better coach than most of his peers despite not being near as good as he thinks he is.

  13. 6ball says: Dec 27, 2016 8:18 PM

    .
    Harbaugh made sure that Tom Brady is tanned, rested and ready for the Patriots playoff run. Harbaugh elevated Jimmy Garopollo’s trade value immeasurably. Harbaugh exposed the entire league office as a ship of fools.

    Other than score a high draft choice, he’s done little to help the Ravens
    .

  14. whiteybulgersson says: Dec 27, 2016 8:19 PM

    He will be fired. Two years of no playoffs. What a joke of a coach

  15. steelerfan63 says: Dec 27, 2016 8:21 PM

    He just had his season ended by a team that had multiple players playing in their first nfl game. I report you decide.

  16. teal379 says: Dec 27, 2016 8:21 PM

    Maybe not fired but a trade to LA?

    There was talk LA was willing to trade for a coach.

