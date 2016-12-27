Don’t expect John Harbaugh to be this year’s surprise firing

Every year it seems there’s a surprise firing in the NFL. Last year, it was former Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith. Some have speculated that Ravens coach John Harbaugh could be this year’s candidate for a bolt-from-the-blue termination.
As one source explained it, there’s “no chance” John Harbaugh will be let go by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Harbaugh quietly has received at some point a contract extension that gives him security beyond 2017. Previously, John Harbaugh received a new contract prior to the 2013 season, after winning a Super Bowl. Rumors linking John Harbaugh to the Michigan job in 2014 may have resulted in his latest extension.
It’s possible, in theory, that Harbaugh could be inclined to move on after nine years in Baltimore. Regarded in league circles as even more intense and competitive than his brother Jim (but generally considered to be better at keeping it under control publicly), John Harbaugh potentially could reach a point at which he wants to move on, especially with the Rams job open and multiple coaches under contract with other teams reportedly interested. There’s currently no tangible reason, however, to believe that John Harbaugh has acquired a case of wanderlust.
Harbaugh took the Ravens to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons. Since then, the Ravens have made it to the playoffs only one out of four times. After reaching the final eight and nearly beating New England in the 2014 postseason, Baltimore has failed to make it to the playoffs in each of the last two years.
While that may result in some increased pressure for 2017, it’s not enough to make John Harbaugh this year’s surprise firing.
Which, of course, would definitely make it a surprise if he’s fired.
How can we expect it if it’s a surprise?
