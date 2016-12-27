ESPN tries split-screen commercial

The NFL’s Week 16 action featured experimentation with different approaches to commercials. Shorter breaks with more of them and longer breaks with fewer were planned for the various games, and the reaction to the “back in 30 seconds” approach seemed to be very positive.
Another device, used at least once during Monday night’s ESPN game between Dallas and Detroit, also was well received. Even if it didn’t generate the intended effect.
In the second half, a split screen appeared under an “ESPN Monday Night Football” header. On the left was a large box that played an ad for the Microsoft Surface. On the right was a “Sideline Cam” at the game, with a shot of Cowboys linebacker Sean Lean consulting on the bench with a coach.
It likely was meant to be the ultimate blend of product pitch and product placement, given the prevalence of the bright blue Microsoft devices along the boundaries of every NFL field. Alas, Lee was perusing not the images from a Surface but from an old-school binder full of photographs.
The contrast provided for an intriguing visual. But that’s surely not the outcome the folks at Microsoft were hoping to see.
what? they showed bits and pieces of a game during the Monday Night Commercials broadcast?
ESPN is the Kmart of the new millennium.
They have to get Belichick in one of those split screens.
Microsoft on one side, trash can on the other.
So this is…the NFL’s version of “Fake News”
i’m reading this on my ipad
Split-screen commercials are the future.
Get on with it.
I personally liked the split screen approach.
the NFL got its Ad time in and I got a glimpse at the players and what they do on the sidelines instead of being forced to watch ads for 3 minutes
If I was the guy paying for the commercial, I wouldn’t like it. I couldn’t tell you what was being advertised. All I was focusing on was the football game.
It would be nice if they would get rid of:
Team scores and then we go to commercial break…come back just for the kickoff and then cut to another commercial break. That’s one break too many.
Can tell you from having family and friends over over the holidays, which included 12 adults and 8 children, that none were impressed.
Just go back to the way iwas.
While on the topic, why does Red Zone do split screens which only cover 50 of the screen in total? Why don’t they use closer to 90% in total? It’s the only annoying thing about Red Zone.