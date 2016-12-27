Ezekiel Elliott calls Lions’ A’Shawn Robinson a dirty player

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2016, 5:29 AM EST

Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson was penalized on Monday night for picking Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott up and taking him down. After the game, the Lions and Cowboys had very different views of that penalty.

Detroit coach Jim Caldwell hinted that he didn’t think the officials should have called a penalty, saying, “I yell at them and tell them what I felt on the field and when it’s over, it’s over. The call they made, they made. They’re not going to go back and change it.”

But Elliott himself said he thinks Robinson is a dirty player. Elliott’s Ohio State team beat Robinson’s Alabama team in the Sugar Bowl two years ago, and Elliott thinks Robinson holds a grudge.

“He was being dirty all game,” Elliott said of Robinson. “I think he was a little salty from that Sugar Bowl win we got against him in New Orleans two years ago. It’s whatever. Let him do what he wants to do.”

Robinson wasn’t particularly impressed with Elliott or the Cowboys.

“They’re alright,” Robinson said. “They did some alright stuff that worked. Nothing special. They ain’t nothing special.”

With some bad blood between the teams, the Lions will hope they can earn a playoff berth next week, and perhaps earn another trip to Dallas next month.