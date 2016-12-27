Ezekiel Elliott calls Lions’ A’Shawn Robinson a dirty player

Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson was penalized on Monday night for picking Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott up and taking him down. After the game, the Lions and Cowboys had very different views of that penalty.
Detroit coach Jim Caldwell hinted that he didn’t think the officials should have called a penalty, saying, “I yell at them and tell them what I felt on the field and when it’s over, it’s over. The call they made, they made. They’re not going to go back and change it.”
But Elliott himself said he thinks Robinson is a dirty player. Elliott’s Ohio State team beat Robinson’s Alabama team in the Sugar Bowl two years ago, and Elliott thinks Robinson holds a grudge.
“He was being dirty all game,” Elliott said of Robinson. “I think he was a little salty from that Sugar Bowl win we got against him in New Orleans two years ago. It’s whatever. Let him do what he wants to do.”
Robinson wasn’t particularly impressed with Elliott or the Cowboys.
“They’re alright,” Robinson said. “They did some alright stuff that worked. Nothing special. They ain’t nothing special.”
With some bad blood between the teams, the Lions will hope they can earn a playoff berth next week, and perhaps earn another trip to Dallas next month.
Am I the only one that understands the offsetting holding call, Dez Bryants faccemask non call, the tackle of Elliot called a penalty were complete game changing moments, stacked one on top of the other. Took the fight right out of the Lions the moment the knew they couldnt beat the refs no matter what.It almost as if ther is an agenda here. For one its the Lions. The refs are known to have it out for them for some reason one ref ,jeff triplette, even had to sit out a the next week because of poor officiating mostly bad calls against the Lions. The only calls against the Cowboy were the most obvious pre snap penalties which show how immature they are as a team. They are in fact one of the youngest teams out there. Other than that, Dak is a beast for a rook. Elliot is a beast straight up. Dez is Dez. He will double the TD catch record for most in Cowboys history. Cowboys played very good in between all the free things they were given. They played extremely well. Them and the Packer got it going on in the NFC