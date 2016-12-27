 Skip to content

Giants holding out hope JPP can play in postseason

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 11:48 AM EST
It’s the season for hope, and the Giants are trying to maintain as much as they can.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the Giants “have a glimmer of hope” that defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could return from his sports hernia surgery to play in the postseason.

He’s missed the last three games since having surgery, and wouldn’t play this week in the regular season finale. But a six-week recovery window would leave the possibility for the conference championship game round, and there’s a chance he could be back for the divisional round. He’s told teammates he will try to return as soon as his body allows him to.

Making the wild card round would be an extremely quick recovery. The Giants are locked into the No. 5 seed and will play against the lowest-seeded divisional champion in the opening round.

Pierre-Paul’s production (7.0 sacks) was one of the big reasons the Giants were able to make such great strides on defense this year, as they once again became one of the better defensive lines in the league.

But he’s also an unrestricted free agent after playing this year on a one-year prove-it deal, so any decision to play at anything less than 100 percent would have to be weighed against his potential future earnings.

