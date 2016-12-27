Jack Del Rio: Raiders have to “carry on” after Derek Carr’s injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 6:45 AM EST

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is a human being, so he has to feel horrible for quarterback Derek Carr.

But he also has a roster of 52 other guys at the moment, and he has to have them ready to go now that their quarterback is done for the year with a broken leg.

Del Rio espoused the “next man up” philosophy, and said they have to continue the same way now that they’ll be quarterbacked by Matt McGloin.

“It’s a tough game and things happen in this game and it’s all about the team,” Del Rio said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “It’s all about us moving on to the next opportunity and pulling together as a group of men and being unselfish and sacrificing for each other and all those things.

“It’s not, in any way, meant to be insensitive. We’ll always show love and appreciation for anybody that is banged up and has an unfortunate event happen, but the team does carry on.”

McGloin hasn’t started since his rookie season in 2013, when he won one of those six games. But the Raiders weren’t very good then either, so it might not have been his fault. The Raiders can earn the AFC West title, a bye week and a home playoff game with a win.

“Really competitive guy,” Del Rio said of his now-starter. “Really attacks his preparation. A little bit fearless. I think he’s got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder.

“He’s true to who he is and that’s who he is. He’s comfortable with who he is, . . . he handles himself very well and been prepared all year in case anything were to occur, and he’s ready to step in and take advantage of his opportunity.”

That’s the nature of “next man up,” as cold as it can sound sometimes.