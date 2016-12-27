Jim Caldwell on job security: It’s about the team, the team, the team

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 5:36 PM EST

Lions coach Jim Caldwell reached back into Michigan’s football past on Tuesday.

Caldwell asked if he thinks his job will be at risk if the Lions lose to the Packers in Week 17 and miss the playoffs. Caldwell said that he understood why there would be questions about his future as the coach, but took a cue from the late Bo Schembechler when it came to discussing where his focus would be this week.

“We talk about the team, the team, team,” Caldwell said. “That’s the most important thing. My future doesn’t matter. I’m coaching. This is an important game for us and that’s where our focus is.”

There was a lot of discussion about Caldwell’s future at the end of the 2015 season, but the Lions kept him after hiring General Manager Bob Quinn early in 2016. A loss on Sunday night that keeps them from the playoffs would likely lead to another round of chatter at the very least.