Jim Caldwell on job security: It’s about the team, the team, the team

Lions coach Jim Caldwell reached back into Michigan’s football past on Tuesday.
Caldwell asked if he thinks his job will be at risk if the Lions lose to the Packers in Week 17 and miss the playoffs. Caldwell said that he understood why there would be questions about his future as the coach, but took a cue from the late Bo Schembechler when it came to discussing where his focus would be this week.
“We talk about the team, the team, team,” Caldwell said. “That’s the most important thing. My future doesn’t matter. I’m coaching. This is an important game for us and that’s where our focus is.”
There was a lot of discussion about Caldwell’s future at the end of the 2015 season, but the Lions kept him after hiring General Manager Bob Quinn early in 2016. A loss on Sunday night that keeps them from the playoffs would likely lead to another round of chatter at the very least.
Hey Jim, if it was all about the Team, you would walk away right now. Just sayin’
The Lions are moving in the right direction. Caldwell’s job should be more than safe but if it isn’t he won’t be out of work long.
Correct. Buh bye…..
Talk about uptight(IMO); At some point , I feel like this guy will pull a Hal McRae, former KC Royals Manager at one of his press conferences!!
Caldwell may not be one of the league’s elite coaches, but he’s not a bad coach, either. Give Bob Quinn another draft to work on…he did very well with this year’s draft. Let him build more depth and improve our running game. Keeping Caldwell maintains some stability for the players while Quinn builds his team.
But most importantly, the thing to remember – even if the Lions lose to Green Bay – is that they are playing with house money this year. Nobody expected them to be in this position. Most predictions at the beginning of the season had them sub-.500, and nowhere near the playoffs. This team has overachieved big-time. As a Lions fan, I’m going nuts of this final game of the season…not wallowing in despair as in so many seasons past. Even if we miss the playoffs, this season is not a failure.
Please keep your job, the Lions are hapless and the dumpster fire is showing no signs of going out.
He’s safe, old lady Ford and Tony Dungy love him and when To my speaks everyone listens
Why would his job be in jeopardy for losing one game? One of their star franchise players walks away in the offseason, provided a very questionable defense by team management, he still helps guide them to what essentially equates to a division championship game, and people wanna build this narrative that he’s coaching for his job right now? I don’t get it.
People are always just so starved for controversy and quick fixes
After a disappointing 2015 and a new GM coming in, i understood that chatter. But right now? After being retained and performing well after a tough offseason? Just shut up people.
Can we also please not forget that even if we lose on Sunday were still in with a Giants win over the Redskins?
It’s not super complicated
Was it me, or did the Lions who played Dallas to a 21-21 half time effort seem to implode in the 2nd half offensively about the time they were near the 50 with a 1st down and suddenly they’re facing a 3rd and 31 due to penalties.
Lack of player execution is not any coaches fault, imo.
The Bears fired a coach with a winning record who just missed the playoffs. Look how well it worked out for them.
Also if we get in he’ll have coached us to the playoffs two of the last three years which is WAY better than any other Lions coach in my lifetime so you people who are talking trash on him are morons
vikingf0rlife says:
Dec 27, 2016 5:56 PM
Did you know we swept your team this year?
Stability is the very important to a teams success, patience and letting the front office bring in good players over 3-4 yrs and then evaluate the coach….Caldwell is doing a very good job on a team that has very little success in the last 30 yrs….Lions would be fools to let this guy go…..
The longer he stays in Detroit, the better.
Signed,
Packers, Bears and Vikings fans everywhere.
hopefully he will win the last game of the year. that will make everything good in the world.
_______________
Did you know that the Lions have only one playoff win in 60 years?
they can still get in even if they lose
Any Vikes or GB talking smack, just look at the records. The Lions swept my Vikings, and are leading the division. So that technically makes them better than both clubs.
Vikes fans should know this, but GB fans are to ignorant to admit it.
Did Caldwell coach all 60 years? Because the article is about him. I guess it can’t be all roses for the lions, after all not every team is lucky enough to trade a 1st round pick for a backup qb, and miss the playoffs after starting 5-0, which is really, really hard to do. We cant all be that lucky!
Good grief, all he has to do is have a team that’s better than the Bears and the Vikings, and give the Packers a good run. Mission accomplished on all fronts. Rodgers won’t be around forever, the Bears won’t be legit for at least another couple of years and the Vikings are as flaky as always. Not sure why he or anyone else is fretting his job security. He’s not elite but in that division you don’t have to be.
Caldwell actually speaks?
skawh says:
Dec 27, 2016 6:10 PM
Was it me, or did the Lions who played Dallas to a 21-21 half time effort seem to implode in the 2nd half offensively about the time they were near the 50 with a 1st down and suddenly they’re facing a 3rd and 31 due to penalties.
———————————————————
it was a 10 yard penalty followed by an 11 yard sack… and then the interception on 3rd and 31. 3 really, really, really bad plays in a row killed any momentum they brought from the first half.