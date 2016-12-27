Lions-Cowboys is highest-rated Monday night game in two years

The NFL’s ratings rebound continues.
After ratings were down across the board for the first half of this NFL season, ratings have improved significantly recently. In yet another sign of that, ESPN has announced that not only was last night’s Lions-Cowboys game its highest rated Monday Night Football game of 2016, but it beat every Monday Night Football game in 2015 as well.
The overnight rating from last night was a 10.7, which is the highest since Dallas played Washington on October 27, 2014. That follows a Christmas Day in which NFL Network got its highest rating ever for Ravens-Steelers and NBC got a 10 percent ratings bump from Broncos-Chiefs. For most of the past several weeks, NFL ratings have been strong, reversing the trend from early in the season.
Theories abound about why ratings have improved. Some say the end of the presidential election has people more focused on sports over politics. Some say it’s because the Cowboys, who typically draw the strongest ratings of any NFL team, are in title contention. Some say it’s because the games themselves have been better down the stretch.
Whatever the reasons, this is welcome news for the NFL and its TV partners.
Wow!… In TWO years?! Unbelievable!!
And for the first 28 minutes, it was a great game. Then a facemask that DID happen and wasn’t called led to a Cowboys TD. As opposed to a facemask that DIDN’T happen but was called led to a Packers TD last year. NFL, if you want to be taken seriously and viewed as unbiased, you will call a fair game this Sunday night!
Combining the Cowboys/NFCE drawing power with competitive games having playoff implications is probably a significantly bigger impact than the election cycle
Fans will still watch the great match ups, and their home teams, but try to put on even average teams, aka Buffalo vs. Cinci, and the ratings will be terrible because fans are pissed at the NFL for any of a dozen legitimate reasons. I consider myself to be an ex hardcore fan, but now try to limit myself to only my home teams games whereas before if a game was on, I was watching. Thanks Roger for giving so much more free time to get other things done.
One reason for me?
Less penalties!!! Its obvious that refs are calling way less defensive holding calls that used to stop the game every other play.
Playoff implications for both teams, the novelty of the Lions actually playing a 16th-week game that means something, and carryover from the holidays would all play into it I think.
I suppose this means we will be seeing the Cowboys in primetime 14 or 15 times next season instead of only the 10 or 11 times this year.
America’s Team is must see TV for a lot of the country. Even when the game itself has no playoff implications for them.
Proves NFL is popular as ever,ratings have been great post election
How highly rated will the Cowboys’ playoff loss be?
That first half was fun to watch.. then the Lions remembered they were the Lions.
“Its obvious that refs are calling way less defensive holding calls”
…..and way more roughing the passer calls (some of which are of the ticky tack variety but have a huge impact on the game).
The fix might be coming. Steelers Cowboys SB. Off the chart ratings.
Stop calling the Cowboys ‘America’s team’ that is just the delusional fantasy of Jerry Jones and his mouth breathing fans.
This holiday period could easily be owned by the NFL at will. There is nothing good on any network other than repeats and religious programming. It was a great NFL weekend with a full schedule on Saturday followed up by a double header on Sunday and then Monday night. They should do the same next year. December 23 is a Saturday. The NFL should fully schedule that day and then schedule a an early double header on December 24 – 12 pm and 3:30 pm. They could follow that up with a Sunday night game on December 25. Lots of meaningful NFL games.
or people were off work and nothing else was on. no body cares about daLOLas
It’s simple. You want America to watch? You put on America’s Team.
The Cowboys are ratings magnets.
Fans tuning in to watch them win. Haters tuning in praying they lose.
Good for the NFL all around.
Only reason I watched was for fantasy football reasons. The commercials were terrible.
The Cowboys are a big part of it but the fact that they are good and playing good teams means people will watch. I hope NFL gets the hint and doesn’t wonder why Jags-Texans doesn’t get the number these games do.
I did not watch as I have watched no games other than the Pats this year. I find myself caring less and less about the NFL and have had no problem finding other things to do.
Now if I could break my addiction to PFT I doubt I would keep watching much at all. I will not reward the most corrupt commissioner in the history of modern American sports with my viewership much less spending money to go to a game or buy merch.
Ratings will be through the roof if the match ups for conference games are:
Pittsburgh at New England
NY Giants at Dallas
The “America’s Team” nickname is pretty awful, but the one chit in the team’s favor there is ratings, as Dallas has been as dominant in that arena as its team has been on the field in 2016. Perhaps the nickname has some legitimacy, in that America clearly cares about how Dallas does one way or the other (many wanting it to win, at least as many wanting it to lose).
The best part of these improved ratings is the Billionaires Boys Club will think that it was just the election that led to lower ratings and that everything is fine. Nothing will be done to correct the many flaws that were the real cause of lower ratings earlier in the year and next year we can all laugh at their failings. Nothing makes this poor boy happier than laughing at billionaires. I know it’s small of me, but it doesn’t take much to make me happy.
What do you expect when America’s Team is playing? No surprise here. Despite what other jealous fans want to say, the Cowboys have always been and will always be America’s Team. The proof is in the pudding.
It’s not just the Cowboys (no matter how much Cowboys fans like to think it is). Ratings have been steadily increasing lately (past 5-6 weeks). You know what I haven’t noticed lately? 10 minutes before each game being dedicated to the idiots protesting the anthem
But I’m sure that has nothing to do with it. I’m sure the lack of ramming a liberal agenda down your audiences throat, and the ratings going back up happening at basically the exact same time is a coincidence
I think the reason for the ratings increase is obvious. Early in the season, the games were a flag fest with so many penalties they were virtually unwatchable. It seems the league office has instructed the refs to keep the flags in their pocket as there has been much fewer penalties the second half of the season
Worst 9 win team maybe ever.
Its pretty simple really, everybody wants to see the 2 rookies, Dak and Zeke play for the Cowboys.
John Madden’ s head would explode.
I always find it incredibly amusing to read all of the Cowboys haters disavow any credible link to the improved ratings for the prime time games.
A reminder of the last 4 weeks and it does NOT include Thanksgiving:
One Thursday night, 2 Sunday nights and 1 Monday night all with “highest since” numbers but certainly nothing to do with Dallas.
It is almost as entertaining as reading Lions fans complain about officiating…again. Even after getting 42 dropped on them it still must be those crooked refs being directed by that bought and paid for Blandino.
