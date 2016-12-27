Marcell Dareus: Too much detail in Rex Ryan’s defense

The Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan on Tuesday after 31 games on the job.
Ryan was hired on the back of his reputation as a defensive coach, but the unit never reached expectations over the last two years. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus told Josina Anderson of ESPN that the loss of safety Aaron Williams hurt because communication was lacking “across the whole board for the defense.
Dareus also thinks the team “should’ve been just more aggressive on defense” and that Ryan’s scheme wasn’t a great fit for the players that the Bills had on hand.
“It was just too much detail for a lot of guys, and I feel like for a lot of guys it was too much going on for them to check here and check there, if this happens and that happens,” Dareus said. “Then nine times out of ten, a team will throw something out there that we weren’t prepared for, and then the adjustment to it, we had to get use to and try to make it happen and make plays.”
It’s not the first time that Bills players have sounded off about Ryan’s scheme and communication difficulties during games. Someone else will be responsible for making sure that doesn’t happen again in 2017.
This was something he was able to avoid early in NY because he brought in Bart Scott and others from Baltimore with him to help those players understand it. This time he couldn’t bring anybody. I know he tried to bring David Harris, but the Jets kept him. Then, he tried to get Revis, but that was probably a good dodge for Buffalo in hindsight.
Details are the difference between doing a good job and doing a great job.
Interesting that that when Ryan was hired he chose not to retain Jim Schwartz who led them to the league’s top defence. Rex may have his positive attributes but I don’t think he would ever get beyond the 7-9 win plateau.
The Jim Schwartz Defense was spectacular at times and way above average the rest. Biggest error was losing Schwartz. Second biggest was letting Rex hire his buffoon brother.
Jason Taylor had a year in Rex’s Defense at the Jets. He said exactly the same as Marcell Dareus. By far the most complicated Defense Jason saw in his career. Just too complex – extremely difficult to learn (and he was a former Defensive Player of the Year).
Too complex doesn’t mean he’s stupid. It means they have to think too much instead of read and react. That’s why young players struggle is because they over think instead of just playing as the game slows down. The d line is very talented and should not waste time with too many stunts. The stunts and blitz packages are ideal in certain situations but not every play. He’s not the first guy to say this about complicated schemes.
