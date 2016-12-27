 Skip to content

Melvin Gordon wants to play Sunday

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 7:03 PM EST
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has missed the last two games but hopes to play in Sunday’s season finale vs. the Chiefs if he’s cleared.

Gordon has run for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns in his second season. He’s been sidelined by knee and hip injuries suffered in early December and wasn’t pushed back last week because the Chargers have long been eliminated from playoff contention. Gordon, however, sounded like he wants to return.

“If I can play Sunday,” Gordon said, “I will.”

Gordon told reporters he might not know if he can play until Sunday but said he’s been “getting after it” in an attempt to be cleared for a return.

Kenneth Farrow, who started the last two games in Gordon’s absence, was placed on the injured-reserve list Monday.

  1. klutch14u says: Dec 27, 2016 7:57 PM

    Can’t believe the Chargers would risk him really hurting himself in a meaningless game for them. Sure, if he’s healthy they shouldn’t sit him but playing him if there is any doubt is an unnecessary risk.

    Signed,

    Derrick Carr

