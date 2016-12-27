Myles Garrett wants to be warm because most people do

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 4:13 PM EST

Texas A&M junior defensive end Myles Garrett will almost certainly be one of the top players chosen in the 2017 NFL Draft, at least as soon as he declares for it.

So it’s never too early for the draft-industrial complex to get cranking on something that doesn’t mean what it appears to mean.

In a quote that will absolutely be parsed and stripped of context, Garrett said he’d prefer not to go someplace cold. Sort of.

“Doesn’t matter, . . . but I’d like not to go anywhere cold,” Garrett said, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

This is the point, where in the interest of journalistic integrity, we point out that Zwerneman noted that Garrett was smiling as he said it, and then kept talking.

“Whoever picks me up, I’m going to try and play my best for, to be the best player on the field at any given time,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who picks me up, I’m going to try and be a franchise player for them.”

Garrett is a pass-rushing monster, who has 32.5 sacks in his career and will thus be a top pick by someone, possibly a team in an unfortunate climate.

He is not, however, a Cleveland-phobe, or say anything remotely approaching the fact he wouldn’t want to play for a team in a cold-weather city. He seemed to indicate a preference for being comfortable, which puts him in the subset of “people who have a choice.”

But we still get a feeling that like Cam Newton’s “icon and entertainer” line, this one is going to become a thing during the pre-draft season. And if it does, remember that he said it with a smile, and there was more to it than that.