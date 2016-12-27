Myles Garrett wants to be warm because most people do

Texas A&M junior defensive end Myles Garrett will almost certainly be one of the top players chosen in the 2017 NFL Draft, at least as soon as he declares for it.
So it’s never too early for the draft-industrial complex to get cranking on something that doesn’t mean what it appears to mean.
In a quote that will absolutely be parsed and stripped of context, Garrett said he’d prefer not to go someplace cold. Sort of.
“Doesn’t matter, . . . but I’d like not to go anywhere cold,” Garrett said, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.
This is the point, where in the interest of journalistic integrity, we point out that Zwerneman noted that Garrett was smiling as he said it, and then kept talking.
“Whoever picks me up, I’m going to try and play my best for, to be the best player on the field at any given time,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who picks me up, I’m going to try and be a franchise player for them.”
Garrett is a pass-rushing monster, who has 32.5 sacks in his career and will thus be a top pick by someone, possibly a team in an unfortunate climate.
He is not, however, a Cleveland-phobe, or say anything remotely approaching the fact he wouldn’t want to play for a team in a cold-weather city. He seemed to indicate a preference for being comfortable, which puts him in the subset of “people who have a choice.”
But we still get a feeling that like Cam Newton’s “icon and entertainer” line, this one is going to become a thing during the pre-draft season. And if it does, remember that he said it with a smile, and there was more to it than that.
Cleveland it is.
He better pray the Browns fall hopelessly in love with a QB, then.
Comments like this are always overblown.
Guys like him will get a contract that will allow him to rent a place where he plays and have a home where he’s warm.
Even in GB – it’s not even chilly until the last 3 weeks of the regular season. Other than that – temp really doesn’t matter.
Granted – places like GB, NE, Pit, etc tend to play in the playoffs quite a bit so there’s some cold weather games there but you can’t be that cold when going for the SB.
For example – it was 45 degrees in the GB area this weekend. That’s not cold and it’s not cool enough that massive concessions need to be made with clothing to combat it.
Please San Francisco pick this guy! Garrett along with Deforest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Aaron Lynch, Navarro Bowman, and Eric Reid would make a pretty strong defense.
If I was Cleveland I would trade the first rounder they have plus one of a two to San Francisco to get the number 2 overall pick so they can also draft the D-lineman from Alabama.
If you play in the NFL, you are going to play in some cold games, it’s a fact! If he comes to CLE and anchors the D, the warmth will come from the entire community!
.
Tampa was 85° on Christmas Day.
.
What a weakling. I hope he goes to Chicago, Buffalo, or Cleveland. You might not like the cold, but guess what… at some point you will play in the cold. So you might as well get used to it.
If I’m Cleveland, this is my pick. I wouldn’t gamble on any of those QBs and even if they wanted one, they can take one with their other top 10 pick.
Cleveland gets cold, Chicago gets DAMN cold and even San Fran can be pretty chilly in parts of the year. His odds aren’t looking good.
I don’t think he’ll have to worry about Cleveland.If he looks likely to be the consensus can’t miss choice you can be sure the Browns will blow it.
In the unlikely event they do draft him he’ll fall getting off the plane, suffer a concussion, injure his knee and develop a staph infection.
What an “AAU baby”…
-George Karl
Aww little Myles is afraid to be a little chilly. Dude sounds soft as hell
Non story. In pre-draft interviews, Aikman said he’d like to go somewhere warm as well. He’s a hall of famer.
Throw in the 60s headband and moustache, and he has to San Francisco.