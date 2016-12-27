NFC playoff picture: All eyes on Detroit, Washington

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 1:17 AM EST

Though Lions-Packers Sunday night will decide the NFC North title, it is not the only Week 17 game that matters.

Washington can apply extra pressure to that Sunday night game with a win over the Giants. The Falcons can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win, but what else might happen requires a lot of calculating.

Here is how the NFC playoff race looks heading into the final week of the season:

LEADERS

1. Cowboys (13-2): Clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

2. Falcons (10-5): Clinched the NFC South. Can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win Sunday vs. the Saints, or a Seahawks loss or tie and a Lions loss or tie.

3. Seahawks (9-5-1): Clinched the NFC West. The Seahawks will be the No. 2 seed if they beat the 49ers Sunday and the Falcons lose to or tie the Saints.

4. Packers (9-6): They win the NFC North with a win at Detroit. The Packers would be eliminated from the playoffs if they lose and if Washington beats the Giants.

5. Giants (10-5): The Giants are in, and locked into the No. 5 slot. Their opponent might not be known until late next Sunday.

6. Lions (9-6): Like the Packers, the Lions win the division with a win and are eliminated from the playoffs if they lose and if Washington beats the Giants. The Lions could still be the No. 2 seed if they win and the Falcons and the Seahawks both lose.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Washington (8-6-1): Makes the playoffs with a win against the Giants Sunday unless Lions/Packers ends in a tie. If the Giants win Sunday, Washington is eliminated.

8. Buccaneers (8-7): The longest of longshots. The Bucs need to win next week and need seven games to go their way. In addition to beating the Panthers Sunday, the Bucs would need the Colts, Cowboys, Titans, 49ers and Lions to win, and for the Redskins-Giants game to end in a tie. Stranger things have not happened.