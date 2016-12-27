Now, Jerry Jones wants Tony Romo to stay on the bench

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 6:20 AM EST

Much of the reason there’s so much conversation about Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s status, frankly, is because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones won’t shut up about it.

Romo stayed on the bench and watched Dak Prescott lead the Cowboys to a 42-21 win over the Lions last night, but did hear fans chanting “We want Romo” and “Tony, Tony, Tony.”

But Jones said he didn’t want to see Romo then, or next week against the Eagles.

“Because I don’t like the circumstance it would come under, which would be injury,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

And with some injuries on the offensive line, Jones said it wasn’t the right time to knock the rust off Romo for any potential playoff action he might see, and with Prescott rolling again (and making Dez Bryant part of the offense for a change) he simply didn’t want to mess with things.

“We don’t feel like that any game we’d get for him that him stepping out there running a few plays or series would be worth the risk,” Jones said. “Look at what Dak Prescott learned tonight and what’s now in his computer that wasn’t there before tonight in terms of working with Dez in terms of executing the offense.

“With him being a rookie, we really need all these reps he can get, including any reps we get this week and next week, because we want him to be as educated and as well-prepared and have as much as experience as he can when we get in the playoffs.”

It’s only a problem in that Jones has said previously that he thought Romo was going to play a role for the team en route to the Super Bowl, part of his own endless stream of words on the topic. But it’s clear now, such that it wasn’t before, that Romo’s not getting near the field unless a Romo-style fate befalls Prescott.