Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 4:13 PM EST

The Panthers have placed safety Tre Boston on their injured-reserve list.

Boston, who’s been dealing with a knee injury, had played in all 15 games. Boston started 10 games this season after starting six over his first two seasons.

He had two interceptions and two sacks. Safety Travell Dixon was promoted from the practice squad to fill Boston’s spot on the active roster.

Earlier Tuesday the Panthers placed defensive end Ryan Delaire on IR and promoted Larry Webster from the practice squad.