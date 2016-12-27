 Skip to content

Panthers put Ryan Delaire on IR for second time this season

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 3:19 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Delaire #91 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a sack against the San Diego Chargers in the second quarter during the game at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ryan Delaire had two sacks in his first NFL game, and just pulled off another double that may be even more impressive.

The Panthers defensive end was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, after being designated for return from his first stint three weeks ago. He was originally put on IR because of a knee injury.

The Panthers filled his roster spot by promoting defensive end Larry Webster from the practice squad.

Delaire never really did much to add to his legacy after that first game in 2015, when he had a pair of sacks against the Buccaneers. He has 3.5 sacks in two seasons, one this year.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Home, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Panthers put Ryan Delaire on IR for second time this season”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!