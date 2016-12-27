Panthers put Ryan Delaire on IR for second time this season

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 3:19 PM EST

Ryan Delaire had two sacks in his first NFL game, and just pulled off another double that may be even more impressive.

The Panthers defensive end was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, after being designated for return from his first stint three weeks ago. He was originally put on IR because of a knee injury.

The Panthers filled his roster spot by promoting defensive end Larry Webster from the practice squad.

Delaire never really did much to add to his legacy after that first game in 2015, when he had a pair of sacks against the Buccaneers. He has 3.5 sacks in two seasons, one this year.