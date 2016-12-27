Panthers special teams coach Bruce DeHaven dies at 68 after cancer battle

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 27, 2016, 11:26 PM EST

One of the league’s best special teams coaches lost a long battle with cancer on Tuesday.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Carolina Panthers special teams coach Bruce DeHaven has passed away at the age 0f 68.

DeHaven moved into an advisory role with the Panthers this season as he focused on his health. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015 and continued to coach the team last season amidst ongoing treatments.

DeHaven was in his 30th year working the NFL as a special teams coach. The first 13 seasons of his career were spent working with Marv Levy and Wade Phillips in Buffalo. His final game with the Bills was the “Music City Miracle” loss to the Tennessee Titans. The play led to his being fired by the Bills. He would later return to Buffalo from 2010-12 as a part of Chan Gailey’s staff.

DeHaven spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2000-02), four with the Dallas Cowboys (2003-06), three with the Seattle Seahawks (2008-09) and had been with the Panthers since 2013.