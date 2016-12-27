Panthers will hold Kuechly out

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 5:51 PM EST

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will be held out of Sunday’s season finale.

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera told Sirius XM Tuesday that the team has decided to keep Kuechly out. Kuechly cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol more than two weeks ago but hasn’t played since suffering a Week 11 concussion.

“Going forward, it’s what’s best for him,” Rivera said. “It’s what’s best for the organization.”

Kuechly played in 10 games in his fifth NFL season, recording two sacks and one interception. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and was first-team All-Pro last season.