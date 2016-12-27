Panthers will hold Kuechly out

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will be held out of Sunday’s season finale.
Panthers Coach Ron Rivera told Sirius XM Tuesday that the team has decided to keep Kuechly out. Kuechly cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol more than two weeks ago but hasn’t played since suffering a Week 11 concussion.
“Going forward, it’s what’s best for him,” Rivera said. “It’s what’s best for the organization.”
Kuechly played in 10 games in his fifth NFL season, recording two sacks and one interception. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and was first-team All-Pro last season.
It’s nice to see the team make the right call here. It benefits all concerned.
Smart move, because judging by that last concussion he’s a concussion away from being retired. Be smart Luke. No game is worth your life!
Props, Ron. Let this be an example to other coaches on how to properly put players above the score sheet.
I don’t know…I get the logic behind liking this decision, but I still think it’s a bad decision. I think he’ll be sitting around for an entire offseason wondering if he can still play. I think it’s like making a batter get right back in the box after being hit by a pitch. The sooner the better.
Nice to let 1 guy off the train wreck .
Better safe than sorry since the Panthers are out of the playoff chase this year.
I applaud this move.
Good call. We might as well sit all our core players. Why risk injury for a lost season.
Smart! What is to be gained by playing him! He is a franchise player. Take care of him.
Good call and as a Bears fan I hope they do the same with Leonard Floyd who is facing a similar situation, only several years younger. If you’re not in the playoff hunt, game 16 is essentially preseason 2017 and should be treated as such when it comes to injured players.