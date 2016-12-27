 Skip to content

Panthers will hold Kuechly out

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 5:51 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 27: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sidelines while out for the second consecutive week of concussion protocol against the New Orleans Saints during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will be held out of Sunday’s season finale.

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera told Sirius XM Tuesday that the team has decided to keep Kuechly out. Kuechly cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol more than two weeks ago but hasn’t played since suffering a Week 11 concussion.

“Going forward, it’s what’s best for him,” Rivera said. “It’s what’s best for the organization.”

Kuechly played in 10 games in his fifth NFL season, recording two sacks and one interception. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and was first-team All-Pro last season.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Top Stories
10 Responses to “Panthers will hold Kuechly out”
  1. softhelmet says: Dec 27, 2016 5:58 PM

    It’s nice to see the team make the right call here. It benefits all concerned.

  2. skawh says: Dec 27, 2016 6:06 PM

    Smart move, because judging by that last concussion he’s a concussion away from being retired. Be smart Luke. No game is worth your life!

  3. jssebastian2014 says: Dec 27, 2016 6:07 PM

    Props, Ron. Let this be an example to other coaches on how to properly put players above the score sheet.

  4. therealtrenches says: Dec 27, 2016 6:07 PM

    I don’t know…I get the logic behind liking this decision, but I still think it’s a bad decision. I think he’ll be sitting around for an entire offseason wondering if he can still play. I think it’s like making a batter get right back in the box after being hit by a pitch. The sooner the better.

  5. donbat67 says: Dec 27, 2016 6:12 PM

    Nice to let 1 guy off the train wreck .

  6. deepizzaguy says: Dec 27, 2016 6:13 PM

    Better safe than sorry since the Panthers are out of the playoff chase this year.

  7. aliveguy24 says: Dec 27, 2016 6:31 PM

    I applaud this move.

  8. keeppounding says: Dec 27, 2016 6:35 PM

    Good call. We might as well sit all our core players. Why risk injury for a lost season.

  9. ihavepriors says: Dec 27, 2016 6:49 PM

    Smart! What is to be gained by playing him! He is a franchise player. Take care of him.

  10. bassplucker says: Dec 27, 2016 6:50 PM

    Good call and as a Bears fan I hope they do the same with Leonard Floyd who is facing a similar situation, only several years younger. If you’re not in the playoff hunt, game 16 is essentially preseason 2017 and should be treated as such when it comes to injured players.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!