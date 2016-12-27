Randall Cobb hopes sitting Week 16 has him ready for Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 6:59 AM EST

The Packers will face the Lions on Sunday night in Week 17 with the NFC North title on the line and they hope to be as close to full health as possible for that game.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb is a question mark on that front. Cobb has been slowed by an ankle injury in recent weeks and caught no passes in Week 15 against the Bears before sitting out last week. Cobb said Monday that the magnitude of the game against the Lions was a big part of that decision.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” Cobb said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “That was one of the reasons that I was inactive this past week. We’re hoping for progress through the week and be able to go on Sunday.”

Coach Mike McCarthy said “you’re going to have to chain” Cobb down to keep him from playing this week and Wednesday’s practice will give a first hint about whether such measures will be needed for Green Bay.